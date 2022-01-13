"Through our trans-Atlantic joint business, customers have more choices to key destinations in Europe and now, Ireland."

American Airlines and Aer Lingus Add Options for Flights to Europe, UK Thanks to New Partnership

It's about to get even easier to travel to Ireland thanks to a new codeshare partnership between American Airlines and the Irish carrier Aer Lingus.

This week, American Airlines will place its codes on Aer Lingus flights between London's Heathrow Airport and Dublin, and allow customers to book codeshare flights on Aer Lingus from Dublin to Amsterdam, Birmingham, London Gatwick, and Manchester, as well as from Heathrow to Belfast City in Northern Ireland, and Cork and Shannon in Ireland.

"We are excited to extend our relationship with our newest joint business partner, Aer Lingus, with this codeshare agreement," Anmol Bhargava, American's vice president of alliances, said in a statement. "Through our trans-Atlantic joint business, customers have more choices to key destinations in Europe and now, Ireland."

The two airlines also plan to expand the partnership "in the near future."

Currently, fully vaccinated travelers from the United States are allowed to enter Ireland without the need to get a pre-departure COVID-19 test, reversing protocols put in place a month ago to stem the spread of the omicron variant.

"After almost two years of restricted travel we know that demand for dream vacations, business travel, and reconnecting families and friends in 2022 and beyond will be stronger than ever," Reid Moody, Aer Lingus' chief strategy and planning officer, said in the statement, adding the agreement will bring "greater connectivity options and more seamless travel between the U.S. and Europe via our Dublin hub."