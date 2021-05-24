AmaWaterways Lays out Its Summer Schedule in a Return to River Cruising from Europe

AmaWaterways will return to Europe this summer with river cruises through Portugal and beyond, just in time for vaccinated tourists to return to the continent.

The cruise line will first set sail on July 3 on the AmaDouro, traveling up the Douro River in and out of Porto, according to the company. Guests on the ship — which holds 102 passengers and features a pool on the sun deck — will sip local wines, visit a hilltop fortified village, and sample regional specialities like bôlas de Lamego (or bread filled with smoked ham).

On July 21, the cruise line will add sailings on the Danube River on the AmaMagna, followed by sailings in France on the Rhône River (on the AmaKristina) and the Seine River (on the AmaLyra) on July 22.

A week later, the AmaVida will start sailing in Portugal and Spain. And on July 29, the AmaDolce will sail through Bordeaux and the AmaSiena will sail on the Rhine River.

"We are so excited to see the situation in Europe evolving in a positive direction and are very optimistic about the new tourist entry requirements that will be officially announced in the coming days," Kristin Karst, the executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways, said in a statement.

While proof of vaccination is not currently required to board, AmaWaterways "strongly" encourages guests to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before their trip. The company said it would post more information on what documentation would be required to sail "in the coming days."

These trips won't be the company's first pandemic-era cruises. Over the summer, the cruise line sailed its AmaKristina ship with local charter guests in Germany.

"Having successfully operated river cruises during summer 2020, our teams are experienced with enhanced health and safety protocols and are ready and eager to safely welcome guests back on board," AmaWaterways' President and Co-Founder Rudi Schreiner said in a statement. "Our team is committed to ensuring our guests have a wonderful experience as they return to the rivers, visiting the world's most beautiful destinations."

Last week, the European Union approved a proposal that would ease travel restrictions for vaccinated tourists from outside the EU. Several countries — including some that AmaWaterways plans to sail in — have already begun welcoming travelers with vaccination or testing protocols, including Italy, Greece, and Croatia.

