Allegiant Is Adding 22 New Routes Across the U.S. — and One-way Fares Are As Low As $39

Travelers looking to explore the U.S. on a budget will soon have new flight options as Allegiant Air plans to expand its network with 22 new routes.

Just in time for the holiday season, Allegiant will launch new routes in October, November, and December, with a focus on warm-weather destinations to help travelers escape the cold of fall and winter.

"A hallmark of Allegiant's service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and network planning, in a press release. "And we've continued that tradition with this expansion by giving customers more affordable, nonstop options to visit Florida, Arizona, and California during the fall and winter seasons."

To celebrate this expansion, Allegiant is offering a special introductory fare of $39 for one-way flights on its new routes. The rates are not available on all flights, and the airline says seats and dates are limited.

It's also important to remember that Allegiant is an ultra-low cost airline, meaning there are extra fees for checked luggage and even carry-ons, as well as other "extras" such as printing boarding passes at the airport or booking through the call center.

Allegiant Air serves a variety of destinations from major cities to smaller, under-the-radar spots. Its newly added routes reflect this as well. According to USA Today, some of the new routes are as follows:

From Austin, Texas:

Punta Gorda, Florida (starting Nov. 18).

Palm Beach, Florida (starting Nov. 19).

From Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, Florida:

Minneapolis (starting Oct. 1).

Las Vegas (starting Oct. 7).

From Fort Lauderdale:

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (starting Dec. 15).

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (starting Dec. 15).

Peoria, Illinois (starting Dec. 15).

From Minneapolis:

Destin, Florida (starting Oct. 1).

Mesa (starting Nov. 24).

From Orange County, California:

Mesa, Arizona (starting Nov. 19).

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (starting Nov. 19).

From Palm Springs, California:

Des Moines, Iowa (starting Nov. 18).

Indianapolis (starting Nov. 18).

Provo, Utah (starting Nov. 19).

From Phoenix-Mesa Gateway, Arizona:

Amarillo, Texas (starting Nov. 18).

Flint, Michigan (starting Nov. 18).

Springfield, Illinois (starting Nov. 18).

Tulsa, Oklahoma (starting Nov. 18).

Orange County, California (starting Nov. 19).

Spokane, Washington (starting Nov. 22).

Minneapolis (starting Nov. 24).

From Provo Airport, Utah:

Houston (starting Nov. 18).

Palm Springs, California (starting Nov. 19).

From Punta Gorda Airport, Florida:

Bentonville, Arkansas (starting Nov. 17).

Austin, Texas (starting Nov. 18).

From Sarasota, Florida:

Cedar Rapids, Iowa (starting Nov. 19).

Tulsa, Oklahoma (starting Dec. 15).

From Sioux Falls Regional Airport, South Dakota:

Orange County, California (starting Nov. 19).

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (starting Dec. 15).