California's National Forests Will Be Closed Starting Tonight Due to Wildfires

As wildfires continue to ravage California, the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region made a bold announcement: It's temporarily closing every single one of the state's national forests starting at 11:59 p.m. tonight through Sept. 17.

"We do not take this decision lightly but this is the best choice for public safety," Jennifer Eberlien, regional forester, said in a press release. "It is especially hard with the approaching Labor Day weekend, when so many people enjoy our national forests."

A forest burns during the Caldor Fire in Meyers, California, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2020 Credit: David Odisho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The government agency hopes the closure will help "to better provide public and firefighter safety due to the ongoing California wildfire crisis." It also hopes to minimize the chances of visitors getting trapped during an emergency, especially as the statewide conditions have shown that "any new fire starts have the potential for large and rapid fire growth with a high risk to life and property." With no end in sight to the statewide blazes, the move seemed like a preemptive one. "Forecasts show that conditions this season are trending the same or worse as we move into late summer and fall," the release read.

Another consideration for the 17-day shutdown was the pandemic, as five of the state's counties — Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, San Bernardino, and Orange — are in the nation's top 25 with confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

"The closure order will also decrease the potential for new fire starts at a time of extremely limited firefighting resources, and enhance firefighter and community safety by limiting exposure that occurs in public evacuation situations, especially as COVID-19 continues to impact human health and strain hospital resources," the statement also said.

As a reminder of just how serious the current situation is, the USDA Forest Service said that more than 6,800 wildfires have burned 1.7 million acres in the state, and since July 14, the National Wildfire Preparedness Level (PL) has been at PL5 — only the third time in the last two decades that the country has reached that level by the middle of July, "indicating the highest level of wildland fire activity."