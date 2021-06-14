Alexander Skarsgård Will Read You a Soothing Bedtime Story on This Sleep App

It's the bedtime story you didn't know you needed.

Alexander Skarsgård is perhaps best known for playing dark and menacing characters, such as his roles in True Blood, Big Little Lies, and The Stand.

So, of course, he is the natural choice for a bedtime story.

Despite his roles, Skarsgård has a soothing, gentle voice that actually makes him perfect for lulling you to sleep on the app Sleep Cycle. His special story is entitled "The Lighthouse," which is kind of perfect since Skarsgård is originally from Sweden - a nation that has quite a few beautiful lighthouses.

Actor Alexander Skarsgard from "The Diary of a Teenage Girl" poses for a portrait at the Village at the Lift during the 2015 Sundance Film Festival Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

"As a Swedish native, I was honored to collaborate with Sleep Cycle on this project," said Skarsgård in a statement. "It's my hope that the soothing journey within 'The Lighthouse' brings listeners the peace and relaxation they need for a good night's sleep."

The new story is part of Sleep Cycle's Sleep Aid content collection, which includes guided meditations, music and poetry, natural soundscapes, ASMR, and sleep stories to help people gently and naturally fall asleep. The app also uses sound analysis technology to analyze a user's sleep and generate comprehensive nightly sleep reports that include data on the user's sleep regularity, snoring, sleep talking, and how daily activities affect sleep.

"Our Sleep Aid library helps millions of users around the world to wind down, relax, and drift off to sleep each night," said Carl Johan Hederoth, CEO of Sleep Cycle, in a statement. "We're excited to launch a thoughtfully-crafted story tailored for Mr. Skarsgård and grateful to him for lending his voice to 'The Lighthouse'."

Andreas Roman, Sleep Cycle's head of content and author of the story added, "Throughout the process of writing 'The Lighthouse,' we had Mr. Skarsgård in mind. Hearing his voice bring the story to life through his interpretation of the piece made it all the more special.

Some studies have shown that incorporating sleep stories into one's bedtime routine can help reduce stress and relax the mind for a good night's sleep.

To learn more about Sleep Cycle's Sleep Aid library and listen to "The Lighthouse," written by Andreas Roman and narrated by Alexander Skarsgård, check out the Sleep Cycle website or download the app on your iOS or Android device.