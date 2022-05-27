Alaska Railroad Is Resuming Its Full Summer Schedule for the First Time in 2 Years

"Our train routes are the ideal way for passengers to visit the best of Alaska, and to do so while making their travel a highlight of their time in the state."

Alaska Railroad is emerging from the pandemic and returning to a full schedule for the first time in two years, the company shared with Travel + Leisure this week, welcoming travelers to explore Alaska's breathtaking wilderness in style.

The railroad company, which features giant picture windows and travels across nearly 500 miles, will offer its full summer schedule with three daily routes as well as flagstop service and chartered cruise trains. This milestone — which comes a year before the line celebrates its 100th birthday — follows two years of reduced service due to the pandemic.

"We're excited to return to a full season of daily summer trains, to give our guests more opportunities and flexibility to get out and travel Alaska," Alaska Railroad Marketing Communications Manager Meghan Clemens said in a statement provided to T+L. "Our train routes are the ideal way for passengers to visit the best of Alaska, and to do so while making their travel a highlight of their time in the state."

Adventurous travelers can hop on board the Hurricane Turn Train where passengers flag down the conductor to embark or disembark the train at any time they want. Or hop on the Glacier Discovery Train, which leaves Anchorage and stops in Girdwood and Whittier with plans to add a Spencer Glacier Whistle Stop and access to the Grandview Glacier on June 4.

Travelers who book a seat in the train's GoldStar Service class can ride in a glass-domed car and receive sit-down dining service as well as two adult beverages and soft drinks included. Travelers can also head up to a second-level outdoor viewing platform for amazing photo opportunities of wildlife along the routes.

Additionally, children under 12 years old ride free on select routes with the purchase of an adult Adventure Class fare.