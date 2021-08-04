Alaska Airlines Is Having a Mega Sale With $39 Fares — but It Won't Last Long

Alaska Airlines is making a bid to be the "Official Airline of Rescheduled Events" in their latest sale with fares for as low as $39 one-way to jumpstart people's vacation plans.

The sale, which lasts until Aug. 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT, includes $39 flights from Los Angeles to San Francisco and San Jose to San Diego, according to the airline. For those who want a more tropical getaway, you can fly to Maui from San Jose for only $99 each way, Portland to Kauai starting at $149 each way, and Seattle to Kona for $149 each way.

Looking to test your luck? Head from Seattle to Las Vegas starting at only $69 (just remember to bring your mask). Or go fishing and take in the great outdoors in Ketchikan before flying to Seattle for only $99 each way.

The sale, which the airline said includes many of the 50 new routes the carrier added to its network since March 2020, is valid for travel from Sept. 7 through Nov. 17, and Nov. 30 through Dec. 15.

A Boeing 737-990 (ER) operated by Alaska Airlines takes off from JFK Airport Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of brand and marketing communications, said the sale comes as a study showed nearly half of Americans canceled summer vacations in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're making up for these missed moments by providing our guests with the deal of the year to reunite with grandma, attend a postponed wedding, or a rescheduled retreat," she said.

Earlier this year, Alaska Airlines started bringing back hot and fresh food options on its long-haul flights, including in its main cabin for flights over 1,100 miles.