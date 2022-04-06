Alaska Airlines Has Flights to Hawaii for As Low As $89 — but You'll Have to Book Fast

Hawaii has dropped pandemic-era restrictions, and Alaska Airlines is going all-in on paradise with flights to the Aloha State starting as low as $89.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. PT on April 7, is offering travelers from across the country a tropical vacation for a steal. Travelers who take advantage should note that saver fares are non-refundable and checked baggage fees apply.

"Now that Hawai'i's travel restrictions have eased, it's the perfect time to experience the spirit of aloha with our three-day sale to the islands this spring," Alaska Airlines tweeted, adding people should "hurry!"

Travelers can fly from San Diego to Kona on Hawaii's Big Island for as low as $89 one way, or fly from Los Angeles to Maui, from San Jose to Maui, or from Honolulu to San Jose for the same price. For just a bit more, vacationers can escape the cold temperatures of Anchorage and fly to Honolulu for as little as $157 one way, or take in the quiet island of Kauai after flying from Seattle for as low as $129 one way.

The sale comes after Hawaii eliminated its Safe Travels program on March 26, waiving all vaccination, testing, and quarantine requirements for domestic travelers. It also comes after Hawaii's Gov. David Ige lifted the indoor statewide mask mandate the same day.

"It's taken the entire community to get to this point – with lowered case counts and hospitalizations," Ige wrote at the time. "If we see another surge, we will be ready to reinstitute the mask policy, if needed."

For its part, Alaska Airlines recently took steps to reduce plastic waste on board its aircraft, eliminating all plastic water bottles on board and replacing them with boxed water. The swap comes years after the airline eliminated both plastic straws and stir sticks in 2018.