Alaska Airlines Introduces Flat Rate for In-flight Wi-Fi

Alaska Airlines is upgrading its in-flight Wi-Fi, and it costs $8 for the whole flight.

The airline is partnering with provider Intelsat to bring passengers satellite-enabled, high-speed Wi-Fi that will connect customers 50% faster than before, Alaska announced.

"We're always seeking new ways to add options to our inflight experience and provide remarkable care for our guests, especially as we see more people returning to travel this year," Sangita Woerner, the senior vice president of marketing and guest experience for Alaska Airlines, said in a statement. "Our flat rate satellite Wi-Fi and expanded entertainment selections are additions our guests will love. Coupled with our high-quality food and beverage offerings, served with our award-winning customer service on board, we're able to provide what our guests expect from us – only the best."

The service will cost $8 at a flat rate for the entire flight, with satellite internet available on many routes. However, E175 and certain 737 aircraft offer basic inflight Wi-Fi, while flights on the carrier's 737-9 MAX aircraft and Q400 aircraft are not equipped with internet.

With the new connectivity, travelers will be able to stream video as well as connect from the minute they board, creating a "gate to gate" experience.

This isn't the first cost-saving move the airline has made this year. In February, Alaska Airlines — which has also taken steps to reduce plastic waste on board its aircraft — launched a subscription service for flights within California, Nevada, and Arizona for as little as $49 per month. plus one-cent fares and taxes.

Several carriers in the United States offer Wi-Fi with varying pricing strategies. JetBlue, however, is unique in offering passengers unlimited free in-flight Wi-Fi on its flights. Similarly, Delta Air Lines offers free messaging through iMessage, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp, but charges for other internet services.