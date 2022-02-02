If you're ready for a getaway but don't want to splurge on flights, Alaska Airlines is having the sale for you — just don't hesitate to book.

Alaska released a few sale tickets at some seriously low prices that honestly feel a little hard to believe. Its flash sale includes tickets as low as $29 one-way from Portland to Seattle.

Other super low fares include flights from Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale for just $69 one way, and $49 flights from Austin to Los Angeles. Travelers can get all the way from Portland to New York City for $69. Want to get in a bit more sun? Right now, You can snag flights to Hawaii from San Francisco to Maui for just $89 one way.

The most important detail to know? Fares are only available through 12 a.m. PST on Feb. 2.

Of course, with fares this low there are some rather strong terms and conditions. The sale is good for travel anytime from Feb. 12 to March 16 — however, not all fares will be available on all flights. If nonstop service is offered during the advertised travel period, the advertised fare applies to nonstop flights only.

The sale price also does not include bag fees, which will apply to checked baggage and are nonrefundable. The discounted flights are only available on flights marketed by Alaska Airlines for travel on Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air, or SkyWest.