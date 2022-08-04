Alaska Airlines Is Celebrating Fall With a $39 Flight Sale — but Hurry, It Ends Today

Flights must be booked by 11:59 p.m. PT.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2022
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER in flight
Photo: Chad Slattery/Courtesy of Alaska Airlines

It's still very hot outside, but Alaska Airlines is looking ahead to sweaters, hot apple ciders, and changing leaves with a fall sale with flights starting at only $39 each way.

The airline's "Take-care Sale," must be booked by 11:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, and offers deals across the country. Travel is valid on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from Sept. 6 through Dec. 14, except during the blackout dates from Nov. 17 to Nov. 29.

"Care for a low fall fare?" Alaska Airlines tweeted. "Book an autumn adventure from $39 one way before they fly away on 8/4."

Fly from Sacramento to San Diego or from San Diego to San Jose for as low as $39 one way, or plan an epic Sin City vacation by flying from San Francisco to Las Vegas for only $49 one way. Travelers can escape the beaches of Los Angeles for a mountain adventure in Salt Lake City for only $49 one way, or travel across the state of Washington from Seattle to Spokane for only $49 one way.

Alaska Airlines is also offering cross-country flights for as low as $159 one way from San Francisco to Washington D.C., or the chance to fly from Seattle up to Kelowna in British Columbia, Canada, for only $95 one way.

Passengers who book the sale will still be responsible for paying checked baggage fees, which start at $30 for the first checked bag and $40 for a second. Customers traveling solely within Alaska may check up to three bags for free. All "Saver" fares are non-refundable.

Amid a summer of baggage issues, Alaska Airlines is launching a new electronic bag tag in an effort to reduce some luggage woes. The new tag would enable customers to skip printing a baggage tag and instead allow them to simply touch the phone they used for mobile check-in to the electronic bag tag, which is equipped with a small antenna.

The carrier has also taken other steps in an effort to innovate the on-board experience, including reducing plastic waste on board its aircraft by eliminating all plastic water bottles and replacing them with boxed water as well as giving up both plastic straws and stir sticks.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER in flight
Alaska Airlines Has Flights to Hawaii for As Low As $89 — but You'll Have to Book Fast
A Boeing 737-990 (ER) operated by Alaska Airlines takes off from JFK Airport
Alaska Airlines Is Having a Mega Sale With $39 Fares — but It Won't Last Long
JetBlue Airways Airbus A321-231 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport on July 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
JetBlue Just Put Fall Flights, Vacation Packages on Sale — but Only for 2 Days
A Frontier Airlines a320 in flight
Frontier Airlines Is Celebrating Shark Week With 50% Off Flights Across the Country — but You'll Have to Act Fast
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 takes off from LAX Los Angeles, California.
Frontier Just Put a Million Tickets on Sale Starting at Only $19
The wing of a Southwest Airlines flight over ocean
Southwest Is Ready for Fall with Fares As Low As $59 — How to Book
The BAGTAG, electronic bag tag on top of an mother and daughter pulling suitcases in an airport
Alaska Airlines Is Launching a New Electronic Device to Make Checking Bags Easier
Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport
This Low-cost Airline Just Put Flights for Sale Up to 65% Off — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER airplane at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California aerial view.
Alaska Airlines Is Celebrating Canada Day With 25% Off Flights to Vancouver, Victoria, and More — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Frontier Airlines plane
Frontier Airlines' Latest Sale Is Offering 75% Off Fares – but You'll Have to Book Soon
A Southwest Airlines airplane inflight
Southwest Just Put Summer and Fall Flights on Sale for 40% Off — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Travelers make their way through a TSA screening line at Orlando International Airport ahead of the July 4 holiday
United Airlines Cancels More Flights This Fall — Here Are the Cities That Are Affected
An Alaska Airlines plane flying
Alaska Airlines Is Having a Massive Flash Sale With Flights As Low As $29
A Southwest Airlines airplane inflight
Southwest's Latest Sale Has Flights to Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, and More As Low As $45 Each Way — but You'll Have to Act Fast
Frontier Airlines airplane
Frontier Airlines Is Celebrating Spring With 50% Flights Across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and More
Avelo Airlines in the air
This Regional Airline Just Launched Routes to Popular Summer Destinations in the U.S. — With Fares As Low as $39