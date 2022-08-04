Alaska Airlines Is Celebrating Fall With a $39 Flight Sale — but Hurry, It Ends Today

It's still very hot outside, but Alaska Airlines is looking ahead to sweaters, hot apple ciders, and changing leaves with a fall sale with flights starting at only $39 each way.

The airline's "Take-care Sale," must be booked by 11:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, and offers deals across the country. Travel is valid on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from Sept. 6 through Dec. 14, except during the blackout dates from Nov. 17 to Nov. 29.

"Care for a low fall fare?" Alaska Airlines tweeted. "Book an autumn adventure from $39 one way before they fly away on 8/4."

Fly from Sacramento to San Diego or from San Diego to San Jose for as low as $39 one way, or plan an epic Sin City vacation by flying from San Francisco to Las Vegas for only $49 one way. Travelers can escape the beaches of Los Angeles for a mountain adventure in Salt Lake City for only $49 one way, or travel across the state of Washington from Seattle to Spokane for only $49 one way.

Alaska Airlines is also offering cross-country flights for as low as $159 one way from San Francisco to Washington D.C., or the chance to fly from Seattle up to Kelowna in British Columbia, Canada, for only $95 one way.

Passengers who book the sale will still be responsible for paying checked baggage fees, which start at $30 for the first checked bag and $40 for a second. Customers traveling solely within Alaska may check up to three bags for free. All "Saver" fares are non-refundable.

Amid a summer of baggage issues, Alaska Airlines is launching a new electronic bag tag in an effort to reduce some luggage woes. The new tag would enable customers to skip printing a baggage tag and instead allow them to simply touch the phone they used for mobile check-in to the electronic bag tag, which is equipped with a small antenna.

The carrier has also taken other steps in an effort to innovate the on-board experience, including reducing plastic waste on board its aircraft by eliminating all plastic water bottles and replacing them with boxed water as well as giving up both plastic straws and stir sticks.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.