Alaska Airlines Is Having a Major 30% off Sale — but You'll Have to Book Today

Alaska Airlines is ready to help travelers plan their fall getaways — and is offering a sitewide 30% off sale to help them get off the ground.

The sale, which is good on economy flights throughout the carrier's 120 destination network (including Costa Rica, Hawaii, and Mexico), runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday night, Alaska Airlines shared with Travel + Leisure. Those looking to treat themselves to an upgrade can snag a first-class ticket for 10% off the fare.

To book, travelers should use the discount code "FUTURE" and must travel between Aug. 30 and Nov. 17.

"Whether it is reconnecting with family, discovering new places to just get away from it all or rescheduling personal events – we are seeing people travel for a multitude of reasons," Natalie Bowman, the managing director of marketing and advertising at Alaska Airlines, told T+L. "Sales like this provide a more affordable option for fall travel needs – be it a trip to visit your kid on their new college campus, a family fall getaway or a warm-weather escape once cooler weather sets in."

Fly from Los Angeles to Seattle for only $53, or head from the city to Maui for only $84. Los Angeles residents looking to fly north can head up to San Francisco for the extremely low price of $32.

Chicago residents can plan a vacation to the Space Needle, Pike Place Market, and The Museum of Flight (which houses the barn Boeing first started making planes in) with flights to Seattle starting at $67. And New Yorkers can head to the city for only $88.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have halted travel around the country, but that didn't stop Alaska Airlines from adding 50 new routes since March 2020, the carrier told T+L. The airline has also started bringing back some pre-pandemic services like hot and fresh food options on its long-haul flights, including in the main cabin for flights over 1,100 miles.