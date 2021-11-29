Alaska Airline's Cyber Monday Sale Has Flights for $29

After your Thanksgiving leftovers are gone and your relatives have returned home, you might be filled with a sense of longing. Christmas is still a few weeks away, but you know that time is going to be jam-packed, from parties to running around town, trying to track down the perfect presents.

So, before the holiday season kicks off, take a moment to prepare yourself for a getaway after it's all over. Luckily, Alaska Airlines is holding a Cyber Monday sale with flights for 2022 as low as $29. But you'll have to act quick, as the deals are only available from now until 11:59 p.m. PST on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

For example, one-way flights from Portland to Seattle are only $29, while cross-country routes from New York to San Francisco are just $89. Or, you can book a flight to Hawaii, including travel from San Jose to Kona from $79.

The deals are available for travel in early 2022, from January through March, making it the perfect excuse to book a post-holiday getaway.

Seats included in the sale are limited and may not be available for all flights or days. Checked baggage fees are also not included in the fare.

If you purchase the Saver fare, you will not be able to make changes to your itinerary (except for the cancellation policy available within 24 hours of purchase). However, if you book the main fare (usually only about $30 more), you'll be able to access more perks, including seat selection, flexible travel dates (with change fees), and priority boarding.

For more information on the sale or to book your flight, visit the Alaska Airlines website. And be sure to check out the other travel-related Cyber Monday sales before they expire.