We had boarded the plane first, one of the perks of traveling with a young child. The aisles clear, we made our way to the back and settled in for our flight to Seattle from New York, part of a weekend birthday getaway.

My sister slipped a strap around the tray table of the seat behind ours and carefully centered it. And just like that, my 2-year-old nephew was strapped in as if we had brought a car seat. We hadn't — instead, we relied on the much slimmer Child Safety Harness Airplane Travel Clip Strap.

Safety is obviously the most important thing when flying, and it's even more important for the littlest travelers. The plane's seatbelt that lays across your lap is often not enough to keep toddlers secure, but carrying a large car seat (along with all the other luggage you inevitably end up towing around) can be impractical.

This $57 harness is FAA-approved (as stated on its strap), and it's as simple to use as it is compact. And as we finally unhooked the strap upon landing, my sister wrapping it up and placing it into her small carry-on bag, it was clear this was a much better option than having to drag a bulky car seat around.

It may be small, but it packs a safety punch. The strap consists of a piece that goes around the seat and hooks behind the tray table of the person behind you (it doesn't interfere with their use of the tray table), two harness straps that hook onto the aircraft's own seatbelt, and a chest clip. It's approved for children up to 40 inches high and weighing 22 to 44 pounds, according to the seller, and can be adjusted to fit about any airplane seat.

Amazon buyers wrote they loved the simplicity of the setup and the peace of mind it offers adults.

"We had friends recommend this to us for our first flight with our son (16 months). It worked great! He actually fell asleep like he would in his car seat when he was buckled in and we started moving. Held him in pretty securely," wrote Kelly Busovsky, adding: "Even the airline staff were impressed by it and commented what a great product it was."

Amazon buyer andiabm wrote it was much easier than bringing a car seat.

"Was really easy to use. Got compliments from the flight attendant that its a much easier solution [than] trying to install a whole car seat," they wrote. "Having traveled with car seats and this it was so much easier. My almost 2 year old tolerated it just as well as he would have being in the car seat. Overall was a good purchase and would recommend for those traveling with small ones 18 months to about 3 or 4 years."