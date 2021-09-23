Allegiant Air came out on top for the third year in a row.

These Are the Airlines Most and Least Likely to Lose Your Luggage

A ground operations employee loads baggage onto a Southwest Airlines Co. Boeing Co. 737 aircraft on the tarmac at John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Santa Ana, California

U.S. airlines are getting better at handling your checked bags, but they still lost or mishandled nearly 700,000 pieces of luggage in the first six months of 2021 alone.

Luggage storage company LuggageHero dug into its data from 17 airlines based in the U.S. to determine which are the best — and worst — when it comes to handling bags.

The winner for the third year in a row? Allegiant Air. The airline, which flies between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, lost or mishandled just 0.15% of bags in the first half of the year — the equivalent of one in every 650 checked bags.

A bag is considered mishandled when it is delayed, damaged, or stolen.

Hawaiian Airlines came in second place on LuggageHero's list of safest luggage handlers, with two mishandled bags per 1,000 checked items. Frontier Airlines rounded out the top three, with about three mishandled bags for every 1,000 checked pieces.

Meanwhile, regional airline Envoy Air was most likely to lose or mishandle a bag. It lost or mishandled nearly nine out of every 1,000 checked bags. American Airlines, which owns Envoy, fared only slightly better. The airline lost or mishandled seven of every 1,000 bags checked on its flights.

Last year, American Airlines was the worst performer on LuggageHero's list.

Across the board, the chance of an airline losing a suitcase — at least for a little while — is around 0.4%, according to LuggageHero. That's about one in every 250 bags.