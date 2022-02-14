The airline expects to operate 20% more flights than in the summer of 2019.

Air France to Introduce 200 New Direct Flights From the U.S. to Paris This Summer

Get ready to say, "bonjour" to France again thanks to more flight options from the U.S.

Air France is restoring several flights between the U.S. and Paris this summer, the airline announced recently, as Europe heads into what the World Health Organization described as a "long period of tranquility" in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning in March, Air France plans to resume flights between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Paris Orly International Airport. Also in March, Air France will resume five weekly direct flights between Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and its Paris hub, Charles de Gaulle International Airport.

Come May, travelers from the Denver area will also be able to fly directly to Paris on Air France on a seasonal route that is scheduled to end in October. The flight will be offered 3 times a week.

By summer the airline expects to operate nearly 200 transatlantic routes and offer 20% more flights than it did in the summer of 2019.

The additional flight options come at a time the WHO described as a "ceasefire" in the pandemic, during a recent briefing. While COVID-19 cases remain elevated, hospitalizations for critical cases are rising less sharply and countries including Denmark and Sweden have dropped their domestic pandemic rules, The BBC reported.

In France, visitors will need to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, cafes, and board long-distance trains.

Air France has been ramping up service between the U.S. and France since November when the U.S. reopened its borders to international travelers, the airline currently flies from 11 U.S. airports to Paris.

International travelers heading to the U.S. from France must test negative for COVID-19 prior to boarding their flights. U.S. travelers entering France must prove they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and may need a booster if it has been nine months since their latest dose.