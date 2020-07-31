Airbus' 'Flying Taxi' Could Change How We Travel in Cities

The vehicles are remotely operated and can carry four passengers up to 60 miles at 75 miles per hour.

Why drive when you can fly?

Airbus took its new eVTOL aircraft, also known as CityAirbus, for its first flight in front of public officials and the media for the very first time last week, Time Out reported. The flight demonstration was attended by German politicians who were visiting an Airbus facility in Bavaria.

The eVTOL — which stands for electric vertical take-off and landing — vehicles are more than just a new aircraft for Airbus, they could also change how we choose to get around our cities.

Image zoom Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images

The remotely piloted vehicles, created by the company’s helicopter division, are dubbed as “flying taxis,” with the ability to carry four passengers up to 60 miles at 75 miles per hour

The average trip would not take more than 15 minutes, Business Insider noted.

Sure beats sitting in traffic on your way to work.

According to Time Out, the aircraft will hopefully act as a short-distance method of traveling within urban areas, allowing passengers to fly over traffic and congestion. The vehicles are all-electric and have four propellers and motors.

The CityAirBus could be a new way to think about the future of travel since the aircraft does not need a driver in order to operate. As social distancing is (and may continue to be) a major part of travel during the coronavirus pandemic, being able to hop around town with the minimal amount of personal contact might be a big perk.

These quieter, drone-like vehicles, however, won’t replace helicopters in the sky, though, since they wouldn’t be very practical for sightseeing or taking a trip outside your city.