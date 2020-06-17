Your summer is about to get a lot more exciting with these fun, new experiences.

Airbnb has been working hard to keep people’s wanderlust going strong while isolating at home. In April, Airbnb launched its new Online Experiences to allow would-be travelers to see the world right from their couch. These experiences includ everything from cooking and dancing classes around the world, to goat meet-and-greets in upstate New York. Now, the home sharing giant is back with an all-new slate of Online Experiences just in time for summer.

Image zoom Airbnb

Starting this week, Airbnb is expanding its virtual collection with Experiences that will “transport people virtually through first of its kind partnerships with the Olympics, Paralympics, notable Broadway Shows, Pride Week and more,” the company shared in a statement.

These online journeys are meant to give guests unparalleled virtual access to unforgettable experiences while also providing the “opportunity for hosts — like Olympic athletes who won’t be headed to Tokyo this summer — to earn an income.”

This summer, virtual travelers can take part in the “Celebrate the Olympic Spirit with All-Star Athletes” experience in July, which includes an “exciting lineup of Online Olympian and Paralympian Experiences for fans across the globe to personally interact and learn from their sports idols in the comfort of their own homes.”

Airbnb Online guests can also take part in “Broadway Musicals From Home,” which includes bringing “the magic of world-renowned musicals to guests’ homes this summer.” The experience includes watching cast members, set designers, and dancers bring productions to life through intimate Online Experiences.

“These artist-led Experiences also provide economic opportunities for the entertainment community throughout the COVID-19 crisis,” Airbnb explained. “Working alongside The Actors Fund, Airbnb will offer artists across the US — from improv masters to a sword-swallowing medieval clown — the chance to tap into Online Experiences as an alternate income stream.”

And in honor of Pride guests can take part in “Global Pride,” a virtual Pride Week with Online Experiences led by LGBTQ+ hosts.