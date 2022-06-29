Airbnb Is Making Its No Party Rule Permanent — What That Means for Guests

Airbnb will be asking guests who make local reservations to sign "anti-party attestations," as part of the new policy.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox

Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2022
Young people in at a pool party in backyard
Photo: vm/Getty Images

Airbnb is making its temporary no party rule permanent, cementing a policy it put in place just after the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world.

When the pandemic forced the closure of bars and restaurants in 2020, Airbnb noticed an uptick in parties at rental homes. The company initially instituted a temporary ban on all parties and events in August 2020, and will now codify the ban as its official policy going forward, it announced Tuesday.

The decision, which applies to all Airbnb listings globally, was made after the ban "proved effective," as the company has seen a 44% year-over-year drop in the rate of party reports.

This summer, Airbnb will be asking guests who make local reservations to sign "anti-party attestations" in which they have to "affirmatively attest that they understand that Airbnb bans parties and if they break that rule, they may be subject to legal action from the company."

"At Airbnb, we believe the neighborhoods and communities in which we operate are as important as the Hosts and guests who use our service," the company wrote in a statement on Tuesday. "In turn, we focus on trying to deter the very rare cases of Hosts who do not operate responsibly, or guests who try to throw unauthorized parties."

The home share company has been trying to crack down on parties for years, starting in 2019 when it banned parties advertised on social media and "chronic party houses," which it said "developed into neighborhood nuisances."

The company also created a "Neighborhood Support Line" for people to voice complaints.

Airbnb also cracked down on potential house parties over holiday periods, blocking short-term stays for some guests without a history of positive reviews or those who booked close to where they live over the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holiday weekends.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Friends toasting with drinks and enjoying a wonderful sunny day at the pool party.
Airbnb Brings Back Stricter Rules to Prevent Summer House Parties
Interior of an Airbnb Plus in Los Angeles
Airbnb Is Ending Its COVID-19-era Cancellation Policy — What to Know
new year celebration with champagne and sparklers
Airbnb to Block Select 3-night Bookings for New Year's Eve in Effort to Prevent Parties
Couple walking with luggage in apartment during staycation
Airbnb Announces Rules for New Year's Eve Bookings to Prevent Rowdy Parties
Waterfront Beach house in Nags Head in the Outer Banks area
12 Mistakes to Avoid When Renting a Vacation Home, According to Experts
Overlooking Waikiki Beach in Hawaii
Honolulu Just Extended Its Short-term Rental Policy — Here's How Long You Have to Stay
Portland, Oregons downtown district
Airbnb Will Hide Guest Names in Test Program to Prevent Racial Bias
Catherine Powell
Women Made More Than $12 Billion on Airbnb in 2021 — 4 Top Hosts Share Their Tips on Renting Out Properties
Regent Seven Seas Cruises in the caribbean
CDC's COVID-19 Guidance to Become Optional for Cruise Lines — What to Know
Travelers wearing face masks arrive at Orlando International Airport on the day before Christmas
Questions about Omicron and Holiday Travel? Here's What You Should Know
Harriet's Bookshop in Philadelphia and Owner Jeannine Cook
This Philadelphia Bookstore Honors Harriet Tubman's Legacy With Literature, Art, and Activism
Royal Caribbean International’s brand new ship, Harmony of the Seas, departed on her maiden voyage from her new permanent homeport of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Will Require Passengers to Wear Masks Indoors Due to Rising Onboard Cases
San Biagio Cathedral in Montepulciano
I Traveled to Tuscany During the COVID-19 Pandemic — Here's What It Was Like
The main entrance to Shanghai Disneyland
Shanghai Disneyland Locks Down, Tests Thousands of Parkgoers Amid COVID-19 Scare
As Long Lines In Airports Rise
U.S. Travel Restrictions are Lifting Nov. 8 — Here's What Travelers Can Expect
Miami port
CDC Rules for Cruise Ships in Florida to Remain in Place for Now