Airbnb Is Making Its No Party Rule Permanent — What That Means for Guests

Airbnb is making its temporary no party rule permanent, cementing a policy it put in place just after the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world.

When the pandemic forced the closure of bars and restaurants in 2020, Airbnb noticed an uptick in parties at rental homes. The company initially instituted a temporary ban on all parties and events in August 2020, and will now codify the ban as its official policy going forward, it announced Tuesday.

The decision, which applies to all Airbnb listings globally, was made after the ban "proved effective," as the company has seen a 44% year-over-year drop in the rate of party reports.

This summer, Airbnb will be asking guests who make local reservations to sign "anti-party attestations" in which they have to "affirmatively attest that they understand that Airbnb bans parties and if they break that rule, they may be subject to legal action from the company."

"At Airbnb, we believe the neighborhoods and communities in which we operate are as important as the Hosts and guests who use our service," the company wrote in a statement on Tuesday. "In turn, we focus on trying to deter the very rare cases of Hosts who do not operate responsibly, or guests who try to throw unauthorized parties."

The home share company has been trying to crack down on parties for years, starting in 2019 when it banned parties advertised on social media and "chronic party houses," which it said "developed into neighborhood nuisances."

The company also created a "Neighborhood Support Line" for people to voice complaints.

Airbnb also cracked down on potential house parties over holiday periods, blocking short-term stays for some guests without a history of positive reviews or those who booked close to where they live over the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holiday weekends.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.