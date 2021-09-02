Here's Where Airbnb Travelers Are Headed for Labor Day Weekend

Travelers looking to get away are favoring mid-sized cities like Kansas City, Mo., Philadelphia, Pa., and Anchorage, Alaska, the company shared with T+L.

Labor Day holiday travelers are taking advantage of WFH and celebrating the unofficial end of summer with extended stays, according to data from Airbnb shared with Travel + Leisure.

Trips booked for the holiday weekend are seven nights or longer, according to the homeshare company, which aligns with overall trends for the year. In fact, three and four-day weekend trips were up 70% in 2021 for April through June, compared to the same time period in 2019.

"With summer winding down and seasons beginning to change, [guests are] now looking to connect in large-to-mid-sized cities for longer stays," according to the company. "With the remote work trend continuing into fall, so does the increase in trips extending beyond just a weekend."

Travelers who fly into the U.S. from an international destination are required to get tested within three days of boarding a flight, but those coming from U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, are exempt.

Airbnb said the interest in cities extends beyond summer and into the fall. In total, 60% of long term stays (trips 28 nights or longer) are being booked in cities.

When it comes to traveling for the Labor Day weekend, the CDC is warning unvaccinated Americans to avoid going on trips, and recommending vaccinated Americans consider the current risk of transmission before hitting the road.