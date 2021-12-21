Airbnb to Block Select 3-night Bookings for New Year's Eve in Effort to Prevent Parties

The stricter rules will be implemented in homes in the United States — including in Puerto Rico — Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Australia, and New Zealand.

Airbnb is cracking down on house parties ahead of New Year's Eve, expanding restrictions to include banning some three-night reservations.

The company will restrict certain local and last-minute bookings from guests who don't have a history of positive reviews on the site, Airbnb shared with Travel + Leisure. The decision is an expansion of the initiative first announced in November, which limited one-night New Year's Eve bookings.

"This ongoing crackdown has been well-received by our Host community," a company spokesman shared with T+L. "Based upon their feedback, we're announcing today that we will beef up this anti-party initiative even further and expand it to include three-night reservations as well."

To prevent potential parties, the company said it would use technology to identify bookings where guests don't have a history of positive reviews. Airbnb will then be able to determine "certain reservations that pose a heightened risk for unauthorized parties, focusing on local reservations." Those who do have a good history on the site, however, will not be subject to the same restrictions.

"We greatly value our partnership with our Hosts and their feedback to help us elevate our defenses against unauthorized and disruptive parties," the company wrote. "We believe this will bolster our efforts to support the communities in which we operate over New Year's Eve weekend."

The plan to crack down on New Year's parties was first tested last year. It's the latest effort by the company to eliminate house parties: Airbnb has restricted reservations for several other holidays in the past, including July 4 and Halloween.

In 2019, Airbnb vowed to implement stricter rules on house parties following a fatal shooting at a California rental property.