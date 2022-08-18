Airbnb Continues to Crack Down on Parties with New Booking Technology — What to Know

The new technology will screen users' review history, how long they've spent on the Airbnb site, and more.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2022
the Airbnb app seen displayed on a smartphone screen with the Airbnb website displayed on a laptop in the background.
Photo: Thiago Prudencio/Getty Images

Airbnb introduced anti-party technology this week, the latest move in the company's ongoing effort to prevent unsanctioned parties at its listings.

The new technology employed while booking, will look at several factors for potential guests, including if they have a history of positive reviews, the length of time they have been on Airbnb, the length of their trip, how far they live from the listing they are trying to rent, and what time of the week they are booking, according to the company. The goal is to help identify potentially high-risk reservations.

The new system will be used in the United States and Canada,

"The primary objective is attempting to reduce the ability of bad actors to throw unauthorized parties which negatively impact our Hosts, neighbors, and the communities we serve," Airbnb wrote in a statement. "This anti-party technology is designed to prevent a reservation attempt from going through."

If a guest is flagged as being a risk, they will be blocked from making an "entire home" booking, but Airbnb said they will still be able to book a private room or a hotel room through the site.

The new technology is a "more robust and sophisticated version" of a program Airbnb first implemented in 2020 in which the company stopped renting entire homes to some guests in the U.S. under 25 years old. The rollout also follows a similar system that has been piloted in Australia since October 2021, which the company said has been "very effective."

Earlier this summer, Airbnb made its no party rule permanent after initially creating it in August 2020 during the height of the pandemic. Following the ban, the company said it saw a 44% year-over-year drop in the rate of party reports.

The company has also cracked down on potential house parties over holiday periods, blocking short-term stays for some guests without a history of positive reviews or those who booked close to where they live over the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holiday weekends this year.

Airbnb also created a "Neighborhood Support Line" for people to voice complaints through.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Young people in at a pool party in backyard
Airbnb Is Making Its No Party Rule Permanent — What That Means for Guests
Friends toasting with drinks and enjoying a wonderful sunny day at the pool party.
Airbnb Brings Back Stricter Rules to Prevent Summer House Parties
new year celebration with champagne and sparklers
Airbnb to Block Select 3-night Bookings for New Year's Eve in Effort to Prevent Parties
Couple walking with luggage in apartment during staycation
Airbnb Announces Rules for New Year's Eve Bookings to Prevent Rowdy Parties
The BAGTAG, electronic bag tag on top of an mother and daughter pulling suitcases in an airport
Alaska Airlines Is Launching a New Electronic Device to Make Checking Bags Easier
Little girls travelling joyfully with mom on airplane
How the Department of Transportation Is Helping Families Sit Together on Flights — Without the Fees
Waterfront Beach house in Nags Head in the Outer Banks area
12 Mistakes to Avoid When Renting a Vacation Home, According to Experts
Mini Projector, 2022 Upgraded CiBest Video Projector Outdoor Movie Projector
This Mini Outdoor Projector Turns Your Backyard or Campground Into a Movie Theater — and It's on Sale for $63
An illuminated car rental sign in an airport
The 5 Best Car-rental Companies
Interior of an Airbnb Plus in Los Angeles
Airbnb Is Ending Its COVID-19-era Cancellation Policy — What to Know
Beer at airport
New York Airports' Food and Alcohol Is About to Get Cheaper After $27 Beer Goes Viral
Overlooking Waikiki Beach in Hawaii
Honolulu Just Extended Its Short-term Rental Policy — Here's How Long You Have to Stay
Portland, Oregons downtown district
Airbnb Will Hide Guest Names in Test Program to Prevent Racial Bias
Catherine Powell
Women Made More Than $12 Billion on Airbnb in 2021 — 4 Top Hosts Share Their Tips on Renting Out Properties
A close-up of an Uber sticker on the side of a car in Cardiff, Wales
Uber Reveals How Drivers Exactly Rate Riders in New In-app Feature
Camping in Joshua Tree National Park
California Is Updating Its Camping Reservation System After Tons of Complaints