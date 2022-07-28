Air France Is Relaunching This U.S.-Paris Route — Just in Time for the Holidays

Air France is adding a flight from the New York area in December, increasing its service to Paris just in time for the holidays.

The carrier will kick off a new flight to Newark Liberty International Airport from Paris-Charles de Gaulle on Dec. 12, Air France shared with Travel + Leisure on Thursday. The flight will mark the return of Air France to Newark for the first time since 2012.

"As the leading airline on the Paris-New York route, Air France is continuing to increase its capacity between the two regions," the airline said in a statement shared with T+L.

The new non-stop flight will be flown daily and year-round on a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. Each flight will seat 280 people, including 40 in business class, 24 in premium economy, and 216 in economy, and be equipped with in-flight Wi-Fi.

The route will be in addition to the six daily flights Air France currently flies between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Paris-Charles de Gaulle. The new flight will also be Air France's 18th destination in North America this winter.

The new flight will leave Paris at 12:30 p.m., and arrive at 3 p.m., local time. It will then leave Newark at 5:05 p.m. and arrive in Paris at 6:05 a.m. the next day.

Earlier this year, Air France restored several flights between the United States and Paris, including from Denver, Dallas, and between JFK and Paris Orly International Airport.

In France, the airline has opened a "La Première Sisley Beauty Institute" for passengers leaving Charles de Gaulle airport, which focuses on skin rehydration, tightening, and stress relief before a flight.

And while on board, business class passengers are treated to some seriously good food thanks to Michelin-starred menus created by French chefs (think: braised beef with potato mousseline and roast chicken with spelt risotto).

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.