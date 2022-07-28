Air France Is Relaunching This U.S.-Paris Route — Just in Time for the Holidays

The new flight from Newark Airport will start on Dec. 12.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox

Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2022
Eiffel Tower
Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

Air France is adding a flight from the New York area in December, increasing its service to Paris just in time for the holidays.

The carrier will kick off a new flight to Newark Liberty International Airport from Paris-Charles de Gaulle on Dec. 12, Air France shared with Travel + Leisure on Thursday. The flight will mark the return of Air France to Newark for the first time since 2012.

"As the leading airline on the Paris-New York route, Air France is continuing to increase its capacity between the two regions," the airline said in a statement shared with T+L.

The new non-stop flight will be flown daily and year-round on a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. Each flight will seat 280 people, including 40 in business class, 24 in premium economy, and 216 in economy, and be equipped with in-flight Wi-Fi.

The route will be in addition to the six daily flights Air France currently flies between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Paris-Charles de Gaulle. The new flight will also be Air France's 18th destination in North America this winter.

The new flight will leave Paris at 12:30 p.m., and arrive at 3 p.m., local time. It will then leave Newark at 5:05 p.m. and arrive in Paris at 6:05 a.m. the next day.

Earlier this year, Air France restored several flights between the United States and Paris, including from Denver, Dallas, and between JFK and Paris Orly International Airport.

In France, the airline has opened a "La Première Sisley Beauty Institute" for passengers leaving Charles de Gaulle airport, which focuses on skin rehydration, tightening, and stress relief before a flight.

And while on board, business class passengers are treated to some seriously good food thanks to Michelin-starred menus created by French chefs (think: braised beef with potato mousseline and roast chicken with spelt risotto).

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The dining area in a American Express Centurion Lounges
The Best Airport Lounges in the World — and How to Get In
Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport
This Low-cost Airline Just Put Flights for Sale Up to 65% Off — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Sisley Beauty Treatment Centre
Air France Just Opened a Luxurious New Airport Spa With This French Beauty Brand
The inaugural British Airways' A380 arrives at Washington Dulles International Airport, Virginia, USA on 02 October 2014
British Airways Is Making It Easier to Fly to London This Summer With 4 New U.S. Routes
Air France flight in the air
Air France to Introduce 200 New Direct Flights From the U.S. to Paris This Summer
This is a picture of a Boeing 787 of United airlines taking off from Amsterdam Schiphol airport.
You Can Now Fly From New York Directly to the South of France This Summer on This New Route
A La Compagnie on an airport tarmac
This Business Class-only Airline Is Launching Flights From NYC to Italy Just in Time for Summer Travel
People are seen by the United Airlines counter at the Newark International Airport in New Jersey
United Becomes Latest Airline to Preemptively Slash Summer Schedule — What to Know
The South Korean skyline lite up at night
Enter to Win a Round Trip to South Korea This Summer — Here's How
Air New Zealand Boeing 777 in flight
Air New Zealand Is Launching One of the Longest Flights in the World
A new Condor plane in Sunshine yellow inflight
Social Media's Favorite Colorful Airline Just Added New Routes From the U.S. to Europe
A Delta Airbus 330-300 (333) flying along a coastline.
Delta Is Cutting Summer Flights — Here's What That Means for Travelers
The coffee bar at the United EWR C3 United Club
United Airlines Just Opened Its Largest U.S. Lounge — With Stunning NYC Skyline Views, Spa-like Showers, and On-site Baristas
Tourists stand in front of the backdrop of the French capital with the Eiffel Tower on the roof of the flagship store of the Galeries Lafayette department store chain
France No Longer Requires Pre-departure Testing for Vaccinated, Boosted Travelers From the U.S.
Paris, France
I Took a $199 Flight to Paris on Low-cost Airline French Bee — Here's What It Was Like
Hawaii
It's About to Get Easier to Fly to Hawaii With These Nonstop Delta Routes