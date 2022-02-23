Air Canada will be flying from Montreal to Atlanta and Detroit, from Toronto to Salt Lake City, and from Vancouver to Austin starting in June.

It Just Got Easier to Fly to Canada This Summer With These New Routes

Air Canada is expanding its service this summer, launching four new routes into the United States and restoring dozens of others.

"With our recovery accelerating and North American flying reaching 90% of pre-pandemic levels this summer, we are offering more options across the continent," Mark Galardo, the senior vice president, network planning and revenue management at Air Canada, said in a statement, adding, "our revitalized North American network, designed to connect easily with our global network, gives customers by far the widest choice of routings and destinations of any Canadian carrier this summer."

Beyond the new routes, Air Canada is restoring 41 North American routes starting in April, including from Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. The airline will operate in U.S. cities like New Orleans, Seattle, San Diego, Boston, and more.

In total, the airline will operate in 51 Canadian and 46 U.S airports this summer.

And for flights over two hours, economy passengers will be able to order Economy Class Bistro options that feature classic Canadian flavors like Montreal-style smoked meat sandwiches.

Canada has welcomed American travelers since August while the U.S. opened its land border with Canada on Nov. 8. Currently, travelers heading to Canada are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours of their flight or arrival by car.

Later this month, the country will start allowing people to instead choose between getting tested with a rapid antigen test taken the day before their trip or getting tested with a molecular test within 72 hours of their flight or arrival at a land or marine border.