Air Canada Launches COVID-tested Flights Between Canada and Italy

Hello, Rome.

Air Canada just announced that it will operate COVID-tested flights to Rome from Toronto and Montreal, giving cooped up Canadians the chance to escape to Europe and experience a little la dolce vita this summer. The move also gives U.S. travelers access to a broader selection of COVID-tested routes to Italy.

Air Canada's COVID-tested flights to Italy are scheduled to take off starting July 2.

Aerial view of Rome skyline, Italy Credit: Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Travelers will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of their departure from Canada. They'll also have to take another test upon landing in Italy, but will not be required to isolate or participate in health monitoring programs if they test negative.

Passengers who test positive prior to departure won't be allowed to board. They will, however, be entitled to a refund — within two weeks — or voucher for future travel.

Americans are already able to travel to Italy on various COVID-tested flights, including a route between Atlanta and Rome and New York and Milan on Delta. A flight between New York and Rome is also available on Delta partner Alitalia. Those services are set to expand this summer, with additional routes between Atlanta and Venice, New York and Venice, and Boston and Rome.

American Airlines also operates COVID-tested flights to Rome and Milan from DFW International Airport as well as JFK International Airport. And this week, Emirates launched COVID-tested flights between JFK and Milan.

But for Canadians, Air Canada offers the only option for direct COVID-tested flights to Italy. Canadian officials continue to recommend that people avoid nonessential travel. Inbound travel for tourism is also not yet permitted in Canada.

Italy officially reopened its borders for tourism last month. Bars and restaurants in the country resumed indoor service on Tuesday, and face mask requirements remain in place.

