23 Under-the-radar Ski Resorts Where You'll Save Money and Avoid the Crowds
A skier’s dream is a mountain free from other skiers. It’s only an added bonus when it’s affordable to get there.
For skiers looking for an affordable, under-the-radar destination this winter, Liftopia compiled a list of some of the least expensive and least crowded slopes in North America.
When planning a ski trip, consider these slopes, ranked by their one-day lift pass price available on Liftopia.
In Vermont, ski down Magic Mountain (from $25 per day), Mad River Glen (from $3.50), Burke Mountain (from $19.99) or Jay Peak (from $40). New Yorkers can ski at Titus Mountain (from $21.99).
Lesser-visited resorts in Michigan include Mount Bohemia (from $62), Caberfae Peaks (from $6.99) and Crystal Mountain (from $19.99). Those in Wisconsin should consider Cascade Mountain (from $64).
Skiers in West Virginia should head to Canaan Valley (from $32 per day), Timberline Four Seasons Resort (from $27.99), Winterplace (from $54) or Snowshoe Mountain (from $79). There’s even affordable skiing in North Carolina at Beech Mountain Resort (from $40).
Californians can shred down Kirkwood (from $94). Further north, there’s Anthony Lakes in Oregon (from $17.50) or 49 Degrees North in Washington (from $26.99).
To get to affordable slopes in Utah, head to Powder Mountain (from $50), Alta (from $70) or Snowbird (from $54.99). There’s also Bald Mountain in Idaho (from $16.99) or Arapahoe Basin in Colorado (from $45.99).
And for those heading up to Canada, Liftopia recommends Revelstoke Mountain Resort in British Columbia (from $63.35).