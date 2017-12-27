23 Under-the-radar Ski Resorts Where You'll Save Money and Avoid the Crowds

A skier’s dream is a mountain free from other skiers. It’s only an added bonus when it’s affordable to get there.

For skiers looking for an affordable, under-the-radar destination this winter, Liftopia compiled a list of some of the least expensive and least crowded slopes in North America.

When planning a ski trip, consider these slopes, ranked by their one-day lift pass price available on Liftopia.

Lesser-visited resorts in Michigan include Mount Bohemia (from $62), Caberfae Peaks (from $6.99) and Crystal Mountain (from $19.99). Those in Wisconsin should consider Cascade Mountain (from $64).

Californians can shred down Kirkwood (from $94). Further north, there’s Anthony Lakes in Oregon (from $17.50) or 49 Degrees North in Washington (from $26.99).

Woman skiing in Utah. Credit: Scott Markewitz/Getty Images