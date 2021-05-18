Abu Dhabi to Lift Quarantine Measures for International Travelers in July

Starting July 1, the Emirate will end mandatory quarantine protocols for travelers from other countries, including the United States.

International travelers will soon be able to visit Abu Dhabi without needing to quarantine, the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism shared with Travel + Leisure.

Currently, travelers entering Abu Dhabi are required to get tested before departure, get tested upon arrival, and self-isolate for 10 days unless they arrive from a "green" country, according to the government. The new protocols will put Abu Dhabi more in line with Dubai, which requires international tourists to test negative for coronavirus, but does not have a mandatory quarantine period.

"It will be similar to the Dubai system - the PCR protocol will be different from high-risk to low- risk destinations," Ali Al Shaiba, the executive director of tourism and marketing, DCT Abu Dhabi, said in a statement provided to T+L. "Quarantine will not be an option. We are announcing an extended green list - this green list will cover a majority of the markets that we are tapping into."

Abu Dhabi Credit: Rustam Azmi/Getty Images

Additionally, Abu Dhabi will "enhance" its border with Dubai with specific procedures for tourists to make travel between the two emirates easier.

The easing of restrictions comes as the United Arab Emirates has administered enough doses of COVID-19 vaccines to have vaccinated about 58.8% of its population, assuming every person requires two doses, according to Reuters, which is tracking vaccine progress around the world.

When travel does resume to Abu Dhabi, tourists can go kayaking around the Louvre and get their heart pumping with a zip line through the middle of a roller coaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

UAE airlines Etihad Airways and Emirates have also each signed up to participate in the health passport developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which generates a QR code to share relevant testing information with authorities.

