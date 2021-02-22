This Famous Abbey Road Sign Is Up for Auction in London — and Beatles Fans Are Bidding High

The iconic road sign for Abbey Road in London is up for sale, so Beatles fans should probably get out their checkbooks.

The road sign isn't featured on the album art for The Beatles' "Abbey Road," which features the band members walking single-file at a pedestrian street crossing. However, the sign is still a hot collectors item since it not only has a special significance related to the album but also to the famous Abbey Road Studios. The studio has seen many famous artists including The Beatles, Queen, Florence + the Machine, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, and many more.

Simply put: It's a major piece of music history that any audiophile would probably love to have in their collection.

The Abbey Road sign is one of many being sold by the Westminster City Council, which plans to use the proceeds of the auction towards civil services, Hypebeast reported. The sign features the black text and red postal code designed by Misha Black in 1967.

"This collection offers a unique opportunity to own part of our city's history," deputy leader Melvyn Caplan said in a statement, shared by Hypebeast. "These are original signs which have been on the streets of London in recent years — through historic moments and cultural milestones."

"At times like this, when a lot of us are staying outside of London and not commuting in, you forget the sights, the sounds, the smells of the city, and it's just wonderful to have something like this to remind us," added auctioneer Catherine Southon.

At the time this article was written, the sign is going for £8,500 GBP (over $11,900 USD), with 35 active bidders, which is far more than the estimated £1,000 to £2,000 GBP (about $1,400 to $2,800 USD). The auction began on Feb. 17 and will close on March 3.

For more information or to make a bid of your own, visit the Catherine Southon Auctioneers website.