Celebrate Summer With This Hotel Sale Offering $30 Rooms — but You'll Have to Book Fast

With under 30 days until the official start of summer, and Graduate Hotels is celebrating the countdown to warm weather with a 30-hour sale offering rooms for only $30, starting this week.

The sale, which is available for all Graduate Hotels locations in the United States and United Kingdom, is valid from 12 p.m. ET on May 25 through 6 p.m. ET on May 26. The $30 rooms can be booked online for every day of summer through July 31.

"As we approach what's expected to be a record setting summer travel season, we're excited to announce that Graduate Hotels is offering a fun and accessible way to hit the road," Graduate Hotels President Kevin Osterhaus told Travel + Leisure. "It was important for us to kick off the summer with an offering that encourages adventure and spontaneity at rates that don't break the bank! We're certain that the lucky guests who get their hands on these super affordable rates will have an unforgettable summer taking inspiration from the amazing Graduate communities across the U.S."

Double bed guest room at Graduate Columbia Credit: Courtesy of Graduate Hotels

Travelers can head to New York City and stay at the first-ever hotel on Roosevelt Island, complete with a gallery of black and white photographs of the Roosevelt family, or head across the country to Tucson, Ariz., where they'll find Southwestern touches like cactus lamps as well as a rooftop pool where they can take in views of the mountains. Or head to Madison, Wis., where vacationers will find a college town-themed stay just steps from the university's Memorial Union Terrace (pro tip: grab a New Glarus Spotted Cow and settle into one of the multi-colored chairs overlooking the lake for amazing people watching).

A large sculpture in the lobby of a hotel on Roosevelt Island A 13-foot-tall sculpture by Hebru Brantley greets guests of the Graduate Roosevelt Island, in New York City. | Credit: Courtesy of Graduate Hotels

In the UK, vacationers can head to Cambridge where they'll find richly-appointed rooms complete with wooden writing desks and wood paneling, or head to Oxford where travelers will feel like they've stepped back in time in the best way possible with vaulted, carved ceilings and enormous chandeliers.

In total, Graduate Hotels has 32 locations in the U.S. and U.K. available to book as part of the promotion. The company is also developing three more hotels to add to its portfolio: Dallas, Texas; Palo Alto, Calif, which is expected to open in the fall; and Princeton, N.J., which is expected to open in the fall of 2023.