The 11 Best Travel Laundry Bags of 2022

To help you find the perfect one to stash, and even wash, your favorite garments, we researched the options across many designs, materials, and price points. Our top pick is the Eagle Creek Pack-it Isolate Clean/Dirty Cube for its antimicrobial treatment, adaptable compartment, and durable, ultra-light material. In addition to this do-it-all bag, our list includes everything from waterproof bags to hanging bags, too.

Clothing has to stand up to so much on the road — wine spills, peak-ascending sweat , germ-ridden public spaces, and, for ultralight packers, repetitive wear. That's when having the perfect laundry bag tucked away in your suitcase becomes your closest ally.

Best Overall: Eagle Creek Pack-it Isolate Clean/Dirty Cube Eagle Creek View On Backcountry.com Why We Love It: This versatile laundry cube isolates clean and dirty clothes while keeping water out and odor away. What to Consider: The floating divider does mean that dirty and clean clothes are not totally separated. The Pack-it Isolate Clean/Dirty Cube by Eagle Creek easily checks off our wish list for a travel laundry bag. From the antimicrobial treated material that actively fights odors building in your clothes to its ultra-lightweight and durable translucent ripstop polyester fabric so you can see what is packed where, this machine-washable bag is designed to help make packing — and the laundry itself — easier to handle. Backed by Eagle Creek's lifetime warranty, this water-resistant 7.5-liter cube features grab handles for unpacking quickly and self-repairing zippers for the toughest travel days. Of course, the free-floating internal divider provides as much or as little space as you need to separate reusable worn clothes from the beyond-dirty. Thanks to its thoughtful design with utility and versatility in mind, travelers can keep reaching for the Pack-it Isolate cube year after year. Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Antimicrobial poly ripstop | Weight: 1.8 ounces | Closure type: Zipper

Best Collapsible: Mumi Laundry Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Mumidesign.com Why We Love It: This collapsible bag folds down to just five by eight inches making it an easy item to tuck away into your suitcase for later use. What to Consider: The PVC mesh doesn’t easily disintegrate, so the bag has a large environmental footprint. Though this is not the greenest option, it is one of the lightest laundry bags available as the ultra-packable bag folds into an even tinier stow bag. Apart from slimming down the amount of space the laundry bag takes up, Mumi also recommends using the small storage bag to stash small additional items when the laundry bag is in use. The straightforward collapsible laundry bag also includes a folding hanger for your convenience. Another added benefit of this small-but-mighty laundry bag is that it is odor- and water-resistant. This highly functional laundry bag is undoubtedly best for those wishing to dedicate the least amount of suitcase space. Price at time of publish: $23 Material: PVC mesh | Weight:1.58 ounces | Closure type: Zipper

Best Odor-blocking: Stnky Pro Wash Bag Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The inner mesh bag allows clothes to breathe while the outer layer locks in odors, moisture, and germs. What to Consider: It’s a bit small. This double-layered bag is best known for sealing in odors, but it is perfect for those who want to avoid pulling every piece of clothing out of the bag. As a contact-free laundry bag, the inner mesh bag can fall from the inside allowing you to drop the clothes straight from the bag into the washing machine. Additionally, the entire pack can be washed and dried at high temperatures to kill germs and odor-causing bacteria. Price at time of publish: $28 Material: Mesh | Weight: 4.2 ounces | Closure type: Zipper

Best Machine-washable: Grove Co. Laundry Delicates Bag Set Grove View On Grove.co Why We Love It: These bags are just the right size for zipping up your delicates so they are ready to toss in the washing machine straight out of your luggage. What to Consider: The mesh bags are not meant to block odor, so be careful where you pack them. Made by a Certified B Corporation, this set of bags for delicates is one of the most affordable and packable options. Designed for an easy transfer as you unpack, these mesh delicate bags will allow your laundry to breathe until it is time to hit the washing machine. The Grove Co. set is also dryer-safe and was created to help maintain the shape of your delicate laundry. Unlike some mesh laundry bags, this duo of medium and large zippered bags can go directly from the washing machine into the dryer to continue protecting your delicates throughout the entire cycle. Price at time of publish: $15 Material: Mesh | Weight: Not listed | Closure type: Zipper

Best Hanging: The Laundress Hanging Storage Bag The Laundress View On Thelaundress.com Why We Love It: The 3-inch gusset makes this hanging bag wide enough to hold all of your favorite garments in need of laundering. What to Consider: Because it’s a large, hanging bag, it can be a bit awkward to pack into a suitcase. The hanging storage bag by The Laundress is made of 100 percent cotton which makes it a nice, breathable option for delicate clothing. Though it allows air in, this bag also keeps dust, moths, and more away from your clothes to protect them until your dry cleaner or washing machine can take care of the mess. Another benefit is that the transparent window and label option allows you to easily specify that the garment bag holds hanging laundry vs. clean clothing to further simplify the unpacking process. Price at time of publish: $42 Material: Cotton | Weight: 3.15 pounds | Closure type: Zipper

Best Set: Cotopaxi Cubos Travel Cube Bundle REI View On REI Why We Love It: Made with lightweight materials and breathable mesh, this cube bundle includes an array of sizes ranging from 2 to 10 liters. What to Consider: Because the sides of these bags are mesh, odors can spread from dirty clothes to clean clothes. Fashioned by employees with the creative agency to choose their own colorful patterns, the Cotopaxi travel cube bundle includes 2-, 3- and 10-liter repurposed nylon and mesh-sided bags. Though the nylon front and back of the bags are helpful in blocking odor transfer, the bags of dirty clothes should be separated from clean clothes in a backpack or suitcase to prevent odors from settling into the fibers of clean clothes. These bags are well-made for those looking to stave off mold and bacteria growth on dirty clothes. Because this set packs down so well when empty, you can easily take all of them along or just the bag you know you will need for your trip. Price at time of publish: $45 Material: Recycled nylon and mesh | Weight: 1 ounce per 2-liter capacity | Closure type: Zipper

Best Water-resistant: Helly Hansen Scout Wash Bag Helly Hansen View On Hellyhansen.com

Why We Love It: This affordable option will protect its contents from getting wet even in the worst of weather. What to Consider: This bag is not designed to fold flat or compress meaning it will need to fit into a suitcase at its existing size. Made with water-resistant, TPU-treated polyester, this modular bag is designed to prevent any kind of leak from seeping in — or out. This Norwegian-designed bag was created with harsh weather in mind and can easily fit into any existing system of packing cubes. Its mesh pocket is handy for tucking underwear, buffs, tank tops, or any other small, light layer of clothing away. Otherwise, roll up your layers and neatly stack them in this small wash bag until you get home. The handle is perfect for hanging the bag on your doorknob until you are ready to tackle the latest adventure's laundry. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Polyester, TPU | Weight: 7.05 ounces | Closure type: Zipper

Best Organization: Modoker Carry-on Business and Travel Duffel Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Modoker.com Why We Love It: With a designated place for everything, this bag provides the ultimate organization and surprising opportunities for stashing laundry. What to Consider: This carry-on bag is primarily designed to stash clean clothes and gear so there are no odor-blocking features. While this bag is an easy carry-on choice for any traveler looking for specialized organization options, this highly compartmentalized duffle can also easily hold laundry in its hidden pockets. Though soiled clothes can certainly be stuffed into the primary compartment, dirty clothes can also be stored in the hanging garment section as well as the shoe pocket on the left side of the bag. Keep in mind that this 45-liter bag is made of nylon, so it should easily pack even your largest pieces of dirty clothing. Price at time of publish: $60 Material: Nylon | Weight: 2.53 pounds | Closure type: Zipper

Best Durable: Patagonia Black Hole MLC Cube Patagonia View On Patagonia.com Why We Love It: Patagonia uses environmentally-friendly recycled materials and supports living wages with a Fair Trade supply chain. What to Consider: This compartmentalized bag does not completely fold flat. Made with 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyester ripstop and a post-industrial recycled TPU-film laminate, this 12-liter bag is large enough to hold most of your dirty clothes within the primary compartment under the roll-top closure. There is, however, a secondary compartment that features a zipper closure. While the mesh compartments of the more traditional 10-liter Black Hole Cube are great, the higher level of compartmentalization in the Black Hole MLC Cube is appreciated for those who want to pack away a worn shirt that might need to be used again. Apart from its dual-compartment versatility, you can feel good about buying Patagonia's recycled materials. Not only are they reused, but the TPU-treated polyester ripstop is built to resist punctures, fraying, and anything else you might encounter. Price at time of publish: $65 Material: Recycled polyester ripstop | Weight: 6.9 ounces | Closure type: Roll-top and zipper

Best Compression: Tripped Travel Gear the Carry-on Set Tripped Travel Gear View On Amazon View On Trippedtravelgear.com Why We Love It: The different shapes and sizes can accommodate a variety of clothing such as sweaters, shoes, and stacks of T-shirts. What to Consider: Not all clothes will fit into the cubes or can be compressed. The Carry-on Set is great for those hoping to maximize the limited space inside a carry-on with a pack of seven tough bags. Made with ripstop polyurethane fabric and reinforced zippers, this compression set can multitask as a neat place to stash your dirty clothes — especially if those clothes include caked-on grime that needs to be contained beyond the included toggle-cord laundry bag. Polyurethane is designed to keep moisture out which is great for your clean clothes and even better for keeping dirty clothes separated. While you won't likely have to worry about the bags themselves ripping thanks to the material, the compression zippers are also double-stitched to make them as strong as can be. Larger, bulkier clothing such as heavy winter coats or very chunky sweaters might not be well suited to be stashed away in these bags for laundry to be completed later. Instead, these bags are better suited to lighter layers that can easily fit into the cubes without over-filling them. Price at time of publish: $60 Material: Ripstop polyurethane fabric | Weight: 14.4 ounces | Closure type: Zipper