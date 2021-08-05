Vienna Travel Guide

If you live outside the European Union and your single local Vienna shopping bill exceeds EUR 75.01, you can claim a refund of the Austrian value added tax. Ask the seller for a Global Blue Cheque and the Global Blue Envelope that includes a list of all refund offices. (Global Blue is an international payment provider for tax free shopping.) While you are buying, make sure the original invoice is stapled to the Global Blue Cheque.When you leave Austria (or the European Union), go to the customs officer at the eValidation service counter at Vienna International Airport and get your Global Blue Cheque stamped on presentation of your purchase. Then cash your refund at one of the more than 700 refund offices world wide, including at Vienna airport. Alternatively, send the Global Blue Cheque of your Vienna shopping to Global Blue and they will transfer the money to you.