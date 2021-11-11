Vancouver Travel Guide

There aren't any bad times to go to Vancouver, but because it's a northern city, there are reasons for every season. The summer months draw in the most tourists and boast the longest daylight hours, but the winter (which is surprisingly mild) is the least crowded time of year and has sprouting trees and flowers as early as February. Keep in mind that the rainiest months are from November to March, which leaves the month of September as the most idyllic time with changing leaves, cooling temps, and dry skies to get outside.