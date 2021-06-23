Turks and Caicos Travel Guide
If you've ever saved a picture of a pristine beach as your desktop screensaver, chances are it was snapped in the Turks and Caicos Islands. This island chain is a lesser-explored destination in the Caribbean but is home to some of the most mind-blowingly beautiful beaches in the world, complemented by sand so white it practically glows and water so clear and light-blue, it seems you can see the ocean floor for miles.
In the Turks and Caicos, plan on spending lots of time in and around the picture-perfect waters; unlike more developed Caribbean islands, shopping and city tours take a backseat to the great outdoors. Here, the main activities are snorkeling, scuba diving, boating, and soaking up the sun. Tropical island getaways just don't get much prettier than a visit to this British territory, so pack a swimsuit and hop a short flight to explore this 40-island archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean.
Time Zone
Eastern Standard Time
Best Time to Go
The islands' peak tourism periods occur during major holiday months, especially December through January and March through April (the islands are popular with Easter and spring break crowds). During these months, the prices are higher and the islands are more crowded, but the weather is especially pleasant.
Still, many consider springtime (February through April) the best time to visit Turks and Caicos because visitors are met with the ideal combination of good weather, lower pricing, and plenty of availability. Shy away from holiday weekends to find the best deals.
The Big South Regatta, which takes place every last weekend in May, is one of the islands' biggest annual events. It's a traditional yacht regatta on South Caicos with plenty of entertainment planned around the islands for participants and spectators alike. The Conch Festival, held annually on the last weekend of November on Providenciales, is another major annual event.
Things to Know
The full name of the country is "the Turks and Caicos Islands," though most people shorten it to "Turks and Caicos" or "TCI." However, referring to the island chain as just "Turks" or "Caicos" is incorrect.
The U.S. dollar is the primary currency used on the islands and English is the predominant language. The islands have U.S.-style power plugs (120v, 60Hz electricity) so no power adapters are necessary.
International flights arrive in Turks and Caicos from 11 countries: the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, Cuba, Antigua, Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands. All flights arrive at the Providenciales International Airport (PLS); from there, visitors can board either Caicos Express or InterCaribbean for inter-island travel. Both offer daily flights.
Many visitors arrive via cruise ships, which dock at the islands' only cruise ship terminal, the Grand Turk Cruise Center at the southern end of Grand Turk. Inter-island travel is also possible by boat.
How to Get Around
There are no buses or trains on the islands but you can easily get around by taxi, car rental, or car service.
Taxis: Available on Providenciales, Grand Turk, and North and Middle Caicos; typically quite expensive. Most taxis are large vans that operate on a shared basis with other travelers going in the same direction (see Getting Around). The tourism board recommends Sea Breeze Taxi and Tours; other companies have been known to overcharge tourists. Conch Cab is another popular taxi service that can be booked via app, similar to Uber, but it only operates on Providenciales.
Car service: Private transportation is available from companies such as Fast Track TCI, and can be more comfortable, reliable, and affordable than taxis, especially with larger groups.Car rental: Renting a car or scooter is recommended. Just remember that motorists drive on the left, there are no stop lights anywhere in the country (roundabouts are used instead), and the speed limit is 40 MPH on highways and 20 MPH through settlements.
Best Hotels
Grace Bay Club
Address: Grace Bay Circle, Dr, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Phone: (649) 946-5050
Website
Located on the famous Grace Bay Beach, this hotel is one of the most popular places to stay in Turks and Caicos. There's an adults-only section (The Hotel), a family-friendly section (The Villas Suites), and an exclusive, ultra-luxe resort-within-a-resort (The Estate).
Seven Stars Resort & Spa
Address: Grace Bay Rd, Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Phone: (866) 570-7777
Website
Another Grace Bay Beach gem, Seven Stars Resort is a luxury hotel with five-star dining, suites, and a variety of water activities.
The Shore Club
Address: Long Bay Beach, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Phone: (649) 339-8000
Website
Opened in the mid-2010s, The Shore Club is one of the newer hotels in Providenciales and was the first resort on Long Bay Beach. It features four pools, three restaurants, three bars, the Dune Spa, shopping, free use of non-motorized water sports equipment, a Kids Club, and more. Rooms are suites and villas.
Amanyara
Address: Northwest Point, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Phone: (649) 941-8133
Website
Amanyara has hosted celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Brad Pitt, so you know it's top-of-the-line luxury. Located on Malcolm's Road Beach in the Northwest Point Marine National Park, Amanyara is tucked away in a secluded and scenic area of Providenciales, the picture of tranquility.
Sailrock Resort
Address: Front St, Cockburn TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Phone: (649) 946-3777
Website
Sailrock Resort is the only five-star property in South Caicos and is home to the fourth-largest coral reef as well as a variety of options when it comes to accommodation types and dining venues.
Bohio Dive Resort
Address: Cockburn Town TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Phone: (649) 231-3572
Website
Bohio Dive Resort offers comfortable beachfront accommodations and affordable all-inclusive dive and tour packages, beloved by those wishing to explore under the sea.
Osprey Beach Hotel
Address: 1 Duke St, Cockburn Town TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Phone: (649) 946-2666
Website
Another dive resort, Osprey Beach Hotel has 27 beachfront rooms and six atrium rooms overlooking a courtyard. There's also a pool, restaurant, and bar onsite.
Best Restaurants
Da Conch Shack
Address: Blue Hills Rd, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Phone: (649) 946-8877
Website
Perhaps the most well known restaurant in the islands, Da Conch Shack is a Turks and Caicos icon. Located on Blue Hills Beach, patrons dine with their toes in the sand as they enjoy live music, island flavors, and all things conch - from fritters to chowder to salad. Reservations recommended.
Bugaloo's Conch Crawl
Address: TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Phone: (649) 941-3863
Website
Bugaloo's Conch Crawl is a must on any visit to Turks and Caicos: you can dine on the beach beneath the shade of coconut trees or in the ocean (swimming and beach attire encouraged), listen to live music and entertainment, and sip endless rum punch. Reservations recommended.
Coyaba
Address: Bonaventure Cres, Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Phone: (649) 946-5186
Website
Coyaba is a fine-dining favorite with a menu that strives to be fresh, flavorful, and ever-evolving. Diners enjoy contemporary cuisine in an elegant tropical garden setting complemented by romantic twinkling lights and an intimate vibe. Reservations recommended.
Coco Bistro
Address: Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Phone: (649) 946-5369
Website
Set inside a giant palm grove, Coco Bistro has not just a perfectly tropical setting but also some of the most highly regarded gourmet food in the Turks and Caicos Islands: Executive chef Stuart Gray puts his international spin on fresh island cuisine. Reservations recommended.
Grace's Cottage
Address: Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Phone: (649) 946-5096
Website
Located at Point Grace Resort, Grace's Cottage is considered the premier fine-dining restaurant in Providenciales. Open for dinner only, this romantic spot offers both indoor and outdoor dining in an architecturally impressive setting. Reservations recommended.
Bay Bistro
Address: Princess Dr, The Bight Settlement TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Phone: (649) 946-5396
Website
The Sibonné Beach Hotel is one of the oldest hotels on the island and has done a phenomenal job at preserving its small Caribbean inn ambience. Their onsite restaurant, Bay Bistro, is no different, promising "good food without an attitude." Expect freshly caught seafood and house-made desserts. Dining room, patio, and beachfront seating available. Reservations recommended.
Barbie's Restaurant
Address: Front St, Cockburn Town TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Phone: (649) 946-2981
For an authentic local food experience, head to Barbie's on historic Front Street. Expect Caribbean favorites like conch fritters, cracked conch, fish sandwiches, and peas and rice. No reservations required.
Things to Do
Scuba diving
Aside from the obvious - enjoying the many screensaver-worthy beaches of Turks and Caicos - visitors should explore beneath the surface, too. There's no better way to do so than scuba diving, especially since the islands are home to some of the most breathtaking reefs in the world (and crystal-clear water). Some of the most vibrant reefs are found in the West Caicos Marine National Park, at Northwest Point, in the Princess Alexandra National Park, and at the remote French Cay. Book a dive excursion with any number of outfitters on the islands.
Big Blue Collective
Address: Leeward Hwy, Leeward Settlement TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Phone: (649) 946-5034
Website
One of the best ways to explore Turks and Caicos is to book an excursion with Big Blue Collective, which offers a wide range of activities across the islands, from scuba diving and snorkeling to boat excursions, kayaking, paddle boarding, kiteboarding, hiking, cycling, and more. The adventure tour company has a 20-year presence on the island.
Conch Bar Caves
Address: Unnamed Road, Turks & Caicos Islands
Phone: (649) 247-3157
The Conch Bar Caves, located near the village of Conch Bar, is one of the largest non-submerged cave systems in the Caribbean. These limestone caves are fascinating to explore and are home to a variety of rare wildlife, including bats and crustaceans. The caves do not have regular open hours or guides on site, but a guide is required to escort all visitors. Visits can be arranged through Big Blue Collective.
Turks and Caicos National Museum
Address: Front St, Cockburn Town TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Phone: (649) 247-2160
Website
History buffs and those interested in getting a deeper understanding of Turks and Caicos should visit the islands' national museum, which features exhibits breaking down this country's history, all the way from the ancient Lucayan peoples who first called these islands home to the modern day.
Potcake Place K9 Rescue
Address: 40 Saltmills Plaza, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Phone: (649) 231-1010
Website
If you love dogs, head to this dog rescue facility that advances the adoption of local stray dogs to loving homes throughout North America. Visitors can stop by to take dogs for a walk or even volunteer to facilitate an adoption in the U.S.
Best Shopping
Saltmills Plaza, Regent Village Plaza, Grace Bay Plaza, and Le Vele Plaza
Address: Grace Bay, Providenciales
Website
The complex comprised of Saltmills Plaza, Regent Village Plaza, Grace Bay Plaza, and Le Vele Plaza makes up the central shopping district of Providenciales and the islands' hub of commercial activity. The area mixes retail and professional businesses, with everything from gift shops, jewelry stores, clothing boutiques, and art galleries to restaurants, real estate agencies, offices, and even a bank and police headquarters. At the Saltmills Plaza, make sure to pay a visit to The Wellington Collection (Unit 28), which features handmade jewelry and art made from conch shells and local sand by a local artist. A supermarket and car rental agencies are also nearby.
The Shops at Ports of Call
Address: 11 Sandcastle Road, Grace Bay, Providenciales
Website
Located on property at Ports of Call Resort, The Shops at Ports of Call have a variety of retail and entertainment spots, and sport a lightly pirate-themed tropical vibe. Stores here include everything from a gift shop to a cigar lounge to a French designer-clothing boutique.
Conch Bar Artisans Studio (Middle Caicos Co-op)
Address: Middle Caicos
Phone: (649) 946-6132
Website
For a more authentic retail experience in Turks and Caicos, head to its lesser-explored islands. The Middle Caicos Co-op represents more than sixty local artisans who produce baskets, hats, bags, paintings, model sailboats, conch shell art, and other souvenirs, all crafted by hand from natural materials.
Neighborhoods to Know
The different areas of Turks and Caicos are broken up across the archipelago with 40 different islands and cays, but only eight are the main inhabited islands. They're separated into two island groups: the Turks Islands (Grand Turk and Salt Cay) to the east of the Turks Island Passage and the Caicos Islands (South Caicos, Middle Caicos, North Caicos, Providenciales, Pine Cay, and Parrot Cay) to the west.
Providenciales: Locally known as "Provo," 38-square-mile Providenciales is the most developed and populated of the islands and is the hub of tourism and hotels. It's home to Grace Bay Beach, often referred to as "the world's best beach," and Providenciales International Airport (PLS). Grace Bay is one of the most central and commercialized areas of the islands.
North Caicos: Half of the "twin islands" of North and Middle Caicos (connected to Middle Caicos by a causeway, so the two pretty much function as one), North Caicos is the second-largest island. It's a 30-minute ferry ride from Providenciales, making it popular for day trips. The only hotel on North Caicos is the family-owned boutique Pelican Beach Hotel.
Middle Caicos: Middle Caicos makes up the other half of the "twin islands" and is the largest island in Turks and Caicos, but is sparsely populated, with only about 275 residents. Visitors go to Middle Caicos to check out Indian Cave and Conch Bar Cave. Dragon Cay Resort, which has five Caribbean-style cottages, three villas, and an onsite restaurant overlooking the Mudjin Harbor, is the only resort-style accommodation option on Middle Caicos.
South Caicos: Located a 90-minute ferry ride or 20-minute flight from Providenciales, South Caicos is 18 square miles and beloved for its great fishing, birdwatching, snorkeling, and scuba diving. There are some luxury accommodations available on South Caicos and it is one of the less commercialized islands, with lots of untouched land and wildlife.
Grand Turk: Grand Turk is home to the capital of Turks and Caicos, Cockburn Town, and is the second most populous island in the chain. Visitors love Grand Turk for its heritage, culture, and rustic charm as well as its diving. Founded by settlers in the late 1600s, Cockburn Town was the historic center of the island, though now most of the government and commerce activities take place in Providenciales.
Salt Cay: For a rugged experience off the beaten path, Salt Cay is the answer: there are no paved roads and only 80 residents call this tiny island home (it clocks in at just under three square miles). People get around via golf cart and there are remnants of the island's salt-industry past all over. It's also the best place for whale watching in the Turks and Caicos islands.
Pine Cay: Pine Cay is a tiny 800-acre island between North Caicos and Providenciales. Like Salt Cay, there are no cars on Pine Cay. It's home to two miles of untouched beaches, a few private homes, and The Meridian Club, a luxury private island resort with just 13 rooms.
Parrot Cay: Parrot Cay is a private island resort, home to COMO Parrot Cay, and spans 1,000 acres with more than four miles of beach. Visitors get there via a 25-minute boat ride from Providenciales.
Ambergris Cay: Also known as Big Ambergris Cay, Ambergris Cay (not to be confused with Ambergris Caye in Belize) is an all-inclusive luxury resort with more than three miles of pristine beaches. It has been a private island since 1811; roundtrip private flights from Providenciales are included for every guest.
Weather
The weather in Turks and Caicos is generally hot and dry, with 350 days of sunshine in an average year. Summers are hot and the waters are at their warmest, while November through May is a bit more mild, though there's not a huge distinction between seasons in Turks and Caicos. Hurricanes are possible between June and November during the Atlantic hurricane season, but rarely hit Turks and Caicos.
The following are average Fahrenheit lows and highs by month. Average annual precipitation is 33 inches, with most rain occurring between April and July.
January 72 - 79
February 72 - 80
March 73 - 81
April 74 - 84
May 78 - 86
June 80 - 87
July 80 - 87
August 80 - 88
September 79 - 87
October 77 - 84
November 74 - 82
December 74 - 81