Turks and Caicos Travel Guide

Scuba diving

Aside from the obvious - enjoying the many screensaver-worthy beaches of Turks and Caicos - visitors should explore beneath the surface, too. There's no better way to do so than scuba diving, especially since the islands are home to some of the most breathtaking reefs in the world (and crystal-clear water). Some of the most vibrant reefs are found in the West Caicos Marine National Park, at Northwest Point, in the Princess Alexandra National Park, and at the remote French Cay. Book a dive excursion with any number of outfitters on the islands.