Tulum Travel Guide

Winter in Tulum coincides with the high season, so while the normally hot and humid weather is at its most pleasant, hotel rates tend to skyrocket, especially around the weeks surrounding Christmas and New Year's. Like the rest of the Caribbean, Tulum sometimes suffers from the scourge of sargasso seaweed. The seaweed that washes up on the shore is usually raked away by mid-day, but from May to October it tends to wash up in larger and harder-to-manage quantities. For these reasons, the best time to visit Tulum is in the fall between late October and mid-December. This gives you some time to score more reasonable rates and avoid the seaweed.