Toronto City Guide

ŪNIKA

Shopping for swimsuits can be an agonizing process; however, ŪNIKA changes this with their custom made pieces for women of all ages, shapes, and sizes. Founded by Betsy Campos, this is one of the very rare companies in Toronto who make high-quality, modern, and inclusive swimwear. Friendly and knowledgeable staff navigate you comfortably through the fitting process, where you can choose from 150 fabrics, and one- or two-piece styles. ŪNIKA can customize pieces from sizes 0 to 30+, bra cups AAA to J+ and women working around bodily changes or surgical procedures, such as breast feeding or mastectomies. Turnaround time for a custom swimsuit typically takes 10-12 business days, but rush options can be done for an additional fee.