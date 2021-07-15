Tokyo Travel Guide

Tokyo is a city of surprises — ancient temples are nestled among modern skyscrapers and you're just as likely to see someone wearing a cosplay costume as you are to see someone dressed in a traditional kimono. And even though Tokyo is the most populated city in the world, the streets can be almost eerily silent. You'll find every modern convenience (and then some), but because Japan was closed off to the rest of the world for many years, tech evolved in a way that reflects the Japanese psyche, English is not widely spoken, and the far-reaching effect of globalization is still minimal. It is a true breath of fresh air among the myriad destinations that lost themselves in their quest to cater to tourists and meet global ideals.