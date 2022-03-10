Sometimes referred to as the "Beverly Hills of the Caribbean," St. John has become known has the place to travel in the U.S. Virgin Islands. St. John travel isn't exactly easy (the island has no airport), but it's a mere four miles away from the Virgin Islands capital of Charlotte Amalie and is easily accessed via ferry or boat. Once visitors arrive, they'll find gorgeous, sun-baked beaches, a massive national park that covers nearly two-thirds of the island, thriving coral reefs and friendly locals. Travel to St. John for a taste of the good life and look at the epitome of Caribbean beauty and let our St. John travel guide lead the way.