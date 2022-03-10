St. John Travel Guide
Sometimes referred to as the "Beverly Hills of the Caribbean," St. John has become known has the place to travel in the U.S. Virgin Islands. St. John travel isn't exactly easy (the island has no airport), but it's a mere four miles away from the Virgin Islands capital of Charlotte Amalie and is easily accessed via ferry or boat. Once visitors arrive, they'll find gorgeous, sun-baked beaches, a massive national park that covers nearly two-thirds of the island, thriving coral reefs and friendly locals. Travel to St. John for a taste of the good life and look at the epitome of Caribbean beauty and let our St. John travel guide lead the way.
Things Not to Miss in St. John
* Spend the day relaxing at Trunk Bay, one of the highest-rated beaches in the world * Go snorkeling at the Virgin Islands Coral Reef Monument * Learn more about the island's colonial history and tour the Annaberg Sugar Plantation * Go on a self-guided hike along the Cinnamon Bay Beach trail and get a look at archeological excavations taking place on the beach * While the night away listening to live jazz at La Tapa in Cruz Bay * Enjoy an afternoon horseback ride * Participate in the Annual Love City Triathlon held every August
When to Go to St. John
Visit St. John and you're guaranteed to enjoy near-perfect weather. The island enjoys temperatures in the high 80s and lows 70s all year long and tends to see higher precipitation during hurricane season (June through November) with rainfall peaking between September and November. As a result, the best time of year to visit St. John is at the peak of winter from December through March. At this time of year, the weather is hot, but not scorching, and the waters surrounding the island are refreshingly cool.
DON'T MISS
- Exploring the Reef Bay Trail with a park ranger; you will see everything from rare flowers to petroglyphs.
- Snorkeling at Trunk Bay Beach, St. John's most picturesque stretch of sand that has an underwater trail.
- A romantic stay at tony Caneel Bay Resort, which claims seven private beaches.