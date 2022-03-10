St. Croix Travel Guide
St Croix is the largest and arguably most beautiful of the Virgin Islands. Located in the Caribbean Sea, St. Croix is under the rule of the United States. Tourists travel to St Croix for the beautiful beaches and tropical atmosphere. Many cruise ships dock at the island's port for where visitors jump off the boat for duty-free shopping, snorkeling and diving in the island's crystal clear waters and dining on local dishes like West Indian curry.
Visit St. Croix to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The island offers a number of quiet beaches, perfect for relaxing. Consult this St Croix travel guide for all of the must visit spots.
Things Not to Miss in St. Croix
* Buck Island National Park is the spot for diving fanatics and snorkelers. This tropical paradise is a tropical dry forest with more than 180 native plant species. * The St. George Botanical Garden is a great place for avid gardeners and plant lovers. The flower-filled oasis is located on a former sugarcane plantation. * Sandy Point is a lovely beach with pristine white sand. Sea turtles lay their eggs along the beach, so visit during sponsored turtle watches.
When to Go to St. Croix
The best time to visit St Croix depends on what kind of trip you are looking for. The weather is beautiful and typically stages at an average temperature of around 85 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit year round. The fall months from September to November offer the most rainfall for the year. There are festivals and activities all year long to enjoy so no matter when you travel to St. Croix, there is always something exciting going on.
DON'T MISS
- A visit to Buck Island National Park, a snorkeling and diving paradise just off the island's northeastern coast.
- Taking in a tennis tournament (or hitting balls) at the Bucaneer Hotel, known for its world-class courts and competitions.
- St. George Village Botanical Garden, a lush flower-filled oasis on an old sugarcane plantation.