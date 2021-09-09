St. Barts Travel Guide

Enjoy the beaches

The island has a lot to love, but the beaches are its main attraction. Pick your poison: Saline is gorgeous, secluded, and simple, with no bars or restaurants to disturb the quiet vibe; St. Jean Beach provides the total opposite experience, as it's home to Eden Rock and Nikki Beach, so there's lots of action and great people-watching; Shell Beach is so named because it's covered in crushed shells (it's also home to the popular beach bar/restaurant Shellona, so no need to pack your own lunch); and Gouverneur is an unspoiled cove that's great for picnics and privacy. Visit one or all of them and you're guaranteed the beach day of your dreams.