Shenandoah + The Blue Ridge Mountains Travel Guide

Stretching from the northern region of Georgia all the way to Pennsylvania, the Blue Ridge Mountains are a section of the massive Appalachian mountain range. Those who travel to the Blue Ridge Mountains will find that it is at times obscured by dense clouds and covered by millions of oak and pine trees. The mountains get their distinctive dark blue hue from the presence of the chemical isoprene found in many regional plants. Science aside, Blue Ridge Mountain travel is a great way to explore one-of-a-kind mountain towns like Asheville, North Carolina; Knoxville, Tennessee; Charlottesville, Virginia; and Morgantown, West Virginia. It also offers plenty of adventures for outdoorsy types, wonderful views for those interested in nature and a host of great local restaurants for gastronomes along for the ride. Visit the Blue Ridge Mountains and see what sets this corner of the world apart from all others. Let Travel + Leisure's Blue Ridge Mountain travel guide lead the way.