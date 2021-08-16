Shanghai Travel Guide

Fairmont Peace Hotel

Address: 20 Nanjing Rd. East, Shanghai, 200002

Phone: +1-800-257-7544 (U.S. and Canada)

Website

This art deco-designed hotel sits right in the middle of the action with the Bund and Shanghai's famous shopping street, Nanjing Road, just steps away. The hotel, which features 270 rooms and suites with modern amenities, was once known as the playground of Shanghai's elite. Capture some of that old world glamour with a visit to the hotel's Jazz Bar, featuring cocktails inspired by the 1920's and 1930's.