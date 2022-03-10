Sedona Travel Guide

Sedona boasts a pretty moderate climate, especially compared with much of Arizona. Here are the seasonal factors to consider when you travel to Sedona:* Spring and fall are the peak times of the Sedona travel season, thanks to temperatures with highs in the mid-60s to low 80s.* Summer can get plenty hot, with highs in the mid 90s—even though folks from Phoenix still consider this a cool escape, when compared with Phoenix's 100-degree-plus temps.* Winter can bring occasional snow and cold temperatures at night, but it's still a great time to visit. From mid-November through January, you can watch the Tlaquepaque shopping plaza and nearby Los Abrigados Resort light up for an extended holiday season. You can also find more snow, and even ski slopes, a short drive away in Flagstaff.