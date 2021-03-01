Seattle Travel Guide

The Pacific Northwest is known for its unadulterated natural beauty — from picturesque waterfronts to mountains beyond the city — and truly excellent coffee. And Seattle, as a hub of the PNW, is a perfect gateway to the area. Seattle feels simultaneously like a buzzing city and an outdoor lover's paradise. Lined by the Puget Sound, Lake Union, and Lake Washington, it's also home to some of the best seafood in the country, which is part of the reason why its food scene is so revered. Beyond the terrific restaurants, Seattle is known for its long and storied music history — it's the land of Jimi Hendrix, The Postal Service, Nirvana, Macklemore, Foo Fighters, and Pearl Jam, among others.