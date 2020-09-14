Former Taliesin West student Paolo Soleri was one of Southwest’s most innovative architects, merging his mentor Frank Lloyd Wright’s teachings with Native American influences. Solari’s later work can be seen along the Scottsdale Waterfront—check out the Soleri Bridge and Plaza on the Arizona Canal just south of Camelback Road. Cosanti, Soleri’s studio and home, reflects many of the architect’s theories on environmentally responsible design. The small village includes his wildly inventive architecture featuring outdoor foundries and ceramic studios. An onsite gift shop provides additional education and an opportunity to buy one of Soleri's classic bells made from beautifully colored bronze and clay chimes.