Just the mention of AZ88 to its devoted regulars brings the same response: Oh, the martinis! This place knows how to shake (or stir) a mean dirty martini. And they’re big—I mean double the size of your average cocktail. If you tend favor flavored martinis, try the cucumber-infused English Garden or the French, a sweet mix Absolut Kurrant, Framboise liqueur and pineapple juice.