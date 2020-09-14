Travel Guide
7125 East 5th Ave., Suite 31, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, United States | (480) 284-4777
Jill Richards
Price
2
Price Range
$$ ($251 to $350/night)
Cuisine
American
Features
Romantic, Foodie magnet, Notable chef, Perfect for a special occasion, Exceptional wine list
website

Scottsdale's most innovative restaurant was a pioneer in seasonal farm-to-table cuisine and is one of the city's best priced. Pavle Milic, the charming sommelier who was the first steward to curate a wine list devoted to Arizona vineyards, warmly greets guests. In the kitchen, the vivacious chef Charleen Badman, a James Beard nominee in 2014 and 2015, turns fresh produce into stunning vegetarian-friendly dishes like braised leeks topped with mozzarella, mustard, breadcrumbs, and a sunny-side up egg. Menus change seasonally and are perfectly suited for sharing, with just a dozen small plates and four to six entrees. Painted a vivid red with decorative plates on the walls, the dining room is bustling yet intimate. If reservations permit, ask for a table on the terrace, which provides views of the Midcentury Modern architecture of Craftsman Court, a hidden enclave in Old Town Scottsdale.

Restaurant
FnB

