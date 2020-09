This Mexican-Asian fusion restaurant and bar specializes blending exotic flavors, and its craft cocktails are no exception. They range from the Tamarind (rye, tamarind, lime, ginger) and Kumquat (soju, citrus juices, candied kumquats, pineapple puré) to the Passionfruit (a smoky-but-refreshing mix of cucumber, passion fruit, mescal, lime and ginger beer).