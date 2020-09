The ever-changing lineup of drafts at O.H.S.O. feature a host of Arizona brews, including longtime favorites, such as SanTan Brewing’s Mr. Pineapple and Four Peaks Hop Knot IPA and the Scottish-style ale, Kilt Lifter. Be bold, though, and order one of the experimental or brewed-onsite options, like the Praying Monk pale ale or triple.