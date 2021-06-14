Savannah Travel Guide

Savannah is an amazing place to go to escape winter, as it rarely gets cooler than around 40 degrees and is frequently in the lovely and temperate mid-fifties. And Savannah is an underrated Halloween destination - the city thrives on its history, much of which is a little spooky. Ghost tours of specific haunted places and of the city as a whole are popular year-round but kick it up a notch in late September. If you choose to visit during the summer, know that it gets quite hot and muggy, but the live music and seasonal cuisine makes it entirely worth it. Spring and fall are always lovely times to travel, and moreso when your destination tends toward humidity - Savannah's spring and fall are less muggy, but still warm, and are particularly excellent choices if your goal is to enjoy Savannah's surrounding islands.