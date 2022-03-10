Sardinia Travel Guide

The best time to avoid a storm when you travel to Sardinia would be in the summer. The beaches of Sardinia are often incredibly hot during the summertime, but visiting the mountains offers a cooler summer visit. You should avoid travelling to Sardinia in the autumn because of the greater likelihood of encountering violent storms. Be forewarned of Ferragosto, an Italian public holiday on August 15, as many hotels and other travel destinations may not be open to accommodate your trip to Sardinia.