Sardinia Travel Guide
Sardinia is an autonomous region of Italy and one of the largest islands in the Mediterranean. Travel to Sardinia is incredibly safe—in fact, this island is one of the safest places to visit in the Italian kingdom. Sardinia is an island with a variety of landscapes. It not only features an extensive coastline, but there are also mountain ranges and valleys in the island interior.
Sardinia is one of the most geologically ancient bodies of land in Europe, and as such, there are numerous historic features to see on the island. There are prehistoric dwellings known as "nuraghi" scattered all throughout, and you are sure to encounter one while you travel in Sardinia. There are also islands branching off of Sardinia, which feature a mix of historic and modern travel destinations.
Things Not to Miss in Sardinia
* The temple of Monte d'Accoddi * Asinara National Park * Museo del Corallo * Archaeological Museum Antiquarium Arborense * Tours on horseback * The Festival of Sant'Efisio (celebration begins on May 1st)
When to Go to Sardinia
The best time to avoid a storm when you travel to Sardinia would be in the summer. The beaches of Sardinia are often incredibly hot during the summertime, but visiting the mountains offers a cooler summer visit. You should avoid travelling to Sardinia in the autumn because of the greater likelihood of encountering violent storms. Be forewarned of Ferragosto, an Italian public holiday on August 15, as many hotels and other travel destinations may not be open to accommodate your trip to Sardinia.